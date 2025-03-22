Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Celtics said Friday that All-Star forward Jaylen Brown will miss at least two games after he was diagnosed with a bone bruise with posterior impingement in his right knee.

Brown sat out Friday night's 121-99 win against the Utah Jazz and will miss Sunday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Jazz game in Salt Lake City was the start of a six-game road trip for the reigning NBA champions.

Brown will be reevaluated Monday, the team said.

Boston (51-19) is firmly in second place in the Eastern Conference, 5.5 games behind the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers and 7.5 ahead of the third-place New York Knicks.

Brown is averaging 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists this season, playing in 56 of the Celtics' 70 games.