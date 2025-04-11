Open Extended Reactions

Former NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Wednesday and will be reevaluated in roughly six weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers said Friday.

The team's statement said the surgery was deemed successful and was performed by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow at NYU Langone Sports Medicine Center.

Embiid was ruled out for the season back in late February as he and the Sixers weighed their options for his balky knee. They announced last week that he would have surgery for the second time in a little more than a year.

The 2022-23 NBA MVP and seven-time All-Star played in a career-low 19 games in 2024-25, first due to knee soreness and a three-game suspension for shoving a columnist in the locker room. His other injury absences this season included a sinus fracture.

When on the court, Embiid averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

It's the latest chapter of a disappointing season for the injury-plagued 76ers, who came into the season with championship hopes after signing All-Star Paul George and extending young star Tyrese Maxey. The trio of Embiid, George and Maxey played in just 15 games together, and Philadelphia (24-56) enters Friday in 13th place in the 15-team Eastern Conference.

Maxey was ruled out for the remainder of the season Wednesday after reinjuring his sprained right finger. George played in just 41 games this season, then was shut down for the year after receiving injections in his left groin and left knee.

Field Level Media and The Associated Press contributed to this report.