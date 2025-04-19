Open Extended Reactions

Who will decide the next two-plus months of NBA basketball?

Welcome to NBA Rank: 2025 Playoffs Edition, where ESPN's experts are counting down the 50 most impactful players ahead of the league's gauntlet through the postseason.

Can MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder break through for the franchise's first title? Can three-time MVP Nikola Jokic add another championship to his Hall of Fame résumé? How far can Luka Doncic and LeBron James, in his 18th career postseason, carry the Los Angeles Lakers?

All those players will feature prominently in their respective teams' playoff runs, but series are often decided by role players upping their games on the biggest stage. That's why our countdown is filled with key veterans, young stars making their playoff debuts and plenty of players who could steal the spotlight.

Let's get to the list, starting at No. 50 and counting down to the very best facing off in the 2025 playoffs.

Note: ESPN's NBA Rank panel, composed of more than 150 reporters, editors, producers and analysts, was asked to rank players based on their predicted impact -- quality and quantity -- for the 2025 playoffs.

Playoff career: 18.9 PTS | 6.9 REB | 4.4 AST (7 games)

Before he suffered a torn labrum in early December, Wagner was on track to reach his first All-Star game and be in consideration for All-NBA. In the first month of the season, Wagner had eight games of at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. He averaged 24 points in the 35 games since returning from injury. One area of concern continues to be his struggles from the perimeter. In last year's first-round loss to Cleveland, Wagner shot 26.5% from 3. This season, he shot below 30% for a second campaign. Orlando was six games above .500 in the 60 games he played. -- Bobby Marks

Playoff career: 13.8 PTS | 6.7 REB | 1.9 BLK (43 games)

Turner, a 10-year vet, has long been the backbone of the Indiana defense, which vastly improved this season. The Pacers rose to 14th in defensive rating after finishing 24th in 2023-24. Turner contested a whopping 213 more 2-pointers on defense than his next-closest teammate. And in holding opposing shooters 8.7 percentage points beneath their season averages near the basket, Turner has been just as much of a deterrent around the rim as players such as LA Clippers' Ivica Zubac (-9.0%), Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (-9.0%) and Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (-8.8%), who all figure to receive Defensive Player of the Year votes. -- Chris Herring

48. Isaiah Hartenstein, Oklahoma City Thunder

Playoff career: 5.7 PTS | 5.9 REB | 57.4 FG% (26 games)

The Thunder paid Hartenstein like a quality starting center, and he was worth every penny in the first season of his three-year, $87 million deal. Hartenstein averaged career highs in points (11.2), rebounds (10.7) and assists (3.8) while anchoring the league's No. 1 defense. His blend of brute force, a feathery floater and basketball IQ were major factors in OKC breaking the record for best point differential in NBA history. -- Tim MacMahon

47. Norman Powell, LA Clippers

Playoff career: 9.2 PTS | 39.2 3P% | 2.1 REB (84 games)

Powell opened the season on fire, emerging as a go-to scorer while Leonard rehabbed his right knee. He had a legitimate argument for his first All-Star berth. Injury and Leonard's return to elite form have thrown Powell off a bit in his past 14 games, but he can get red-hot at any moment and be the team's leading scorer if needed. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

Playoff career: 16.0 PTS | 0.9 STL | 3.1 REB (22 games)

Like with many teams, Brooks has a contentious history with the Golden State Warriors and their fans. That history will pick up again this weekend, when Brooks -- who will likely spend time guarding Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler -- will try to help the young Rockets live up to their 2-seed and knock off the veteran Warriors in the first round. -- Tim Bontemps

Playoff career: 12.2 PTS | 8 REB | 39.1 3P%

Horford, 38, is among the 10 oldest players in the NBA but is still having a massive impact on one of the best teams in the league, a fact overshadowed nationally because of how incredibly LeBron James has aged. But make no mistake: It's not overshadowed in Boston. The Celtics brilliantly managed his minutes and games this season to have him ready for a deep playoff run, and expect Horford to play a massive role. -- Bontemps

44. Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder

Playoff career: 11.4 PTS | 4.3 REB | 0.9 STL (16 games)

His teammates have taken to referring to Dort as "DPOY" for obvious reasons. He always takes the toughest perimeter assignment and typically holds the opponent's leading scorers well below their scoring averages. He's a middle linebacker with the feet of a cornerback. Dort, a bricklayer when he entered the league undrafted, has developed into a dangerous 3-point threat. He shot a career-best 41.2% from 3 this season. -- MacMahon

Playoff career: 14.3 PTS | 4.3 REB | 3.4 AST (46 games)

This was a breakthrough season for Herro, who made his first All-Star team and powered Miami through the play-in with back-to-back big games against Chicago and Atlanta. For the Heat to have another surprise push from the play-in through the East playoffs, they'll need Herro to continue to produce to keep up with the Cavaliers' high-octane offense. -- Bontemps

Playoff career: 12.6 PTS | 9.6 REB | 3.5 AST (24 games)

One of the more interesting players in the league, Hart is a gritty, jack-of-all trades type for New York. Not only does Hart routinely sacrifice his body, having recovered more loose balls than any NBA player, but he also broke Clyde Frazier's 56-year-old Knicks record for triple-doubles in a campaign with nine this season. Keep an eye on how much space opposing defenses give him in the playoffs, as Hart struggled by shooting just 34% from beyond the arc when left wide open, among the league's worst rates. -- Herring

Playoff career: 24.2 PTS | 6.2 AST | 38.9 3P% (65 games)

Murray missed six games late in the season due to a hamstring injury that was initially thought to be day-to-day but became more of an issue. During that time, the Nuggets fired Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth. Murray returned for the final two games of the regular season and had 15 and 16 points, respectively. If the Nuggets are going to make a run, Nikola Jokic will need Murray at his best. When Murray is at the top of his game, he and Jokic form one of the most prolific duos in playoff history. -- Youngmisuk

40. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Playoff career: 15.7 PTS | 2.1 BLK | 6.8 REB (23 games)

Jackson's improvement as an iso contributor on offense has been underrated, especially his ability to consistently knock down 3-pointers (he was 4 of 5 in Memphis' playoff-clinching win over Dallas and 37.5% during the regular season). But he faces a tough matchup against OKC's second-year center Chet Holmgren, who possesses a similar skill set on offense. -- Michael C. Wright

39. Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks

Playoff career: 13.1 PTS | 37.9 3P% | 4.5 REB (39 games)

Bridges, who's been tasked with a far different set of defensive responsibilities, has put up solid performances in his first season with the Knicks. But he's been inconsistent at times, with many of his best showings coming against subpar competition and a handful of lackluster ones coming against elite foes. The playoffs --and the shot selection they come with -- allow him a chance to address that. His affinity for the midrange, where he shot almost 51% and ranked third in the NBA among those who tried 150 or more shots, could come in handy when things slow down. -- Herring

Playoff career: 17.1 PTS | 9.4 REB | 3.7 AST (15 games)

Randle's two playoff runs were a slog. In 2021, he shot 30% from the field as the Knicks lost in five games. In 2023, playing through ankle injuries, he shot 37% but saw his scoring average decline to 16.6 from 25.1 in the regular season. On a deeper Minnesota team, Randle will have less pressure to create his own offense, but will need to supply shooting and playmaking. -- Kevin Pelton

37. Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

Playoff career: 13.2 PTS | 1.6 BLK | 11.0 REB (69 games)

Rumors of Gobert's playoff demise are much exaggerated. In fact, like most stars, Gobert averages more minutes (33.5) in the playoffs than the regular season (32.6). Playoff spacing can make it more difficult for Gobert to impact the game as a rim protector, but the bigger challenge against opponents who go small -- as the Lakers likely will -- will be making them pay offensively with putbacks and lob finishes. -- Pelton

Playoff career: 27.3 PTS | 8.6 AST | 6.8 REB (19 games)

Something will have to give in this series considering Morant's preference for attacking the paint juxtaposed against Oklahoma City allowing the fewest paint points in the regular season (42.5 per game). Memphis, meanwhile, led the league in drives per game (60.3), according to GeniusIQ. Morant needs to live in the paint to positively impact this series for the eighth-seeded Grizzlies. -- Wright

35. Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Playoff career: 17.3 PTS | 6.6 REB | 3.1 AST (70 games)

Siakam helped fuel a run to the Eastern Conference finals for Indiana last year as a midseason addition -- and put up better numbers for the Pacers than he did when Toronto captured the championship in 2019. He is an offensive threat but remains a difference-maker on defense: Indiana went 5-0 this season when Siakam combined for at least four steals and blocks. -- Dave McMenamin

34. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Playoff career: 16.3 PTS | 9.1 RPG | 52.3 FG% (74 games)

Adebayo had a down season, particularly offensively, but a strong closing stretch again helped Miami reach the playoffs. He also had a solid defensive effort in the play-in tournament as opponents went 8-25 (32%) on shots contested by the three-time All-Star. His hands will be full in the first round against Cleveland, as Miami will need its versatile center to be at his best if the Heat want to give the top-seeded Cavaliers a challenge. -- Bontemps

33. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Playoff career: 27.0 PTS | 8.6 REB | 40.0 3P% (7 games)

Like his teammate Franz Wagner, Banchero was on pace to be named as an All-Star before a torn labrum sidelined him after the fifth game of the season. In the first five contests, Banchero had three games of 30-plus points, including a career-high 50 against Indiana. He finished the regular season averaging a career high 25.6 points and 7.5 rebounds. For the Magic to advance, Banchero will need to shoot closer to 40% from deep, the same number he posted in the seven-game first-round loss to Cleveland a year ago. This season, he shot 32% on 3-pointers. After signing Wagner to a $224 million max extension, expect Orlando to sign Banchero to a five-year $247 million max contract this offseason. -- Marks

32. Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

Playoff career: None

Thompson locked down Stephen Curry the last time these teams met on April 6, holding the veteran to a 1-of-10 shooting performance. Thompson will take on that responsibility again in this first-round series, and how he fares against the two-time MVP will go a long way toward determining Houston's fate. Offensively, Thompson needs to improve his shooting -- he's 27.5% from 3. But the fact that Thompson isn't afraid to take the shots that defenses allow should help open the effective rim-attacking element of his game. -- Wright

31. Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics

Playoff career: 16.6 PTS | 6.3 AST | 1.4 STL (89 games)

Holiday plays a far smaller offensive role than he has at any point since his rookie year in the league, but the 34-year-old remains a defensive ace who has a knack for making big, and winning, plays. He showed that during last year's playoff run, and if Boston is going to make another one, he'll be called upon to do the same thing over the next couple of months. -- Bontemps

30. Ivica Zubac, LA Clippers

Playoff career: 8.6 PTS | 7.1 REB | 57.7 FG% (45 games)

It's been a career season for Zubac, who has emerged as a consistent force on both ends of the court for the Clippers. Averaging 16.8 points and 12.6 rebounds, Zubac is a huge contributor to the Clippers' success, as well as the anchor to an elite defense. In the past, Ty Lue has sometimes gone with smaller lineups to finish games. Zubac, though, could be a key factor for the Clippers if they get past the Nuggets. Since Nikola Jokic entered the league in 2015-16, Zubac is the only player to hold Jokic below 45% shooting among those who have defended him for 100-plus shots as the closest defender, according to ESPN Research. -- Youngmisuk

29. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Playoff career: 11.6 PTS | 8.9 REB | 1.5 STL (157 games)

A leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, Green is still the Warriors' defensive brain and capable of blowing up opponents' plays. Golden State has taken off since Butler's arrival, which forced Green to start at center and battle against bigger opponents on a nightly basis. Rebounding and turnovers have been a thorn when the Warriors struggle, and Green has a hand in those areas. Green has largely kept his emotions in check compared to a season ago when he was ejected four times and drew an indefinite suspension. He has one ejection this season for arguing with an official. That control will be paramount in the postseason because the Warriors need Green to hold the paint and defend inside. And he'll need to control his emotions against familiar foes Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams. -- Youngmisuk

28. Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets

Playoff career: 14.3 PTS | 6.4 REB | 3.0 AST (52 games)

Gordon missed 31 games with a variety of injuries this season, and Denver managed seven fewer wins than a season ago. That's no coincidence. Gordon's impact as an additional playmaker next to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray makes the Nuggets much more difficult to defend, evidenced by Denver's 10-2 record when Gordon dished out five or more assists this season. -- McMenamin

27. Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Playoff career: 17.1 PTS | 5.5 AST | 1.2 STL (17 games)

His huge, bounce-back season last year was derailed by a broken jaw. There was a moment last summer when it looked like the backcourt duo of Garland and Mitchell might break up, but the Cavs were steadfast and rebuffed all trade interest. That choice proved wise. Garland had an explosive offensive season in a model load-sharing arrangement with Mitchell. His 3-point shooting up until the break was stunning -- 43.1% -- but he slumped down the stretch (down to 33.5%). That's worth monitoring. -- Brian Windhorst

26. Derrick White, Boston Celtics

Playoff career: 12.4 PTS | 39.4 3P% | 3.2 REB (72 games)

One of the most underrated players in the league, White has gone from a reluctant 3-point shooter when he arrived in Boston to one who shot 38% on more than nine attempts per game this season. That, coupled with his excellent defense, arguably makes him Boston's second-most important player behind Tatum. -- Bontemps

25. OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

Playoff career: 12.1 PTS | 40.0 3P% | 4.9 REB (36 games)

Anunoby has long been among one of the league's premier 3-and-D stars as a strong defender and big-time corner threat. But late in the season, when Jalen Brunson was forced to miss almost a month with an ankle injury, Anunoby stepped up, averaging better than 23 points on fantastic efficiency. The self-created offense is huge, but his defense will matter a ton, especially with coach Tom Thibodeau acknowledging that he'll use Anunoby to guard Detroit star Cade Cunningham in the first round. -- Herring

24. Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Playoff career: None

Sengun has been productive offensively against Draymond Green in the past, averaging 14.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in eight matchups against the Warriors. But expect Sengun to make his most significant impact on this series on the boards, especially in Houston's double-big lineups that feature Steven Adams. With Sengun and Adams on the floor together, Houston's offensive rating is 122.0 and its defensive rating is 92.0 with a rebounding percentage of 66.4%. -- Wright

23. Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

Playoff career: 11.7 PTS | 10.3 REB | 62.0 FG% (18 games)

Allen took some criticism after he was sidelined in last year's playoffs with a rib injury, but he responded by playing all 82 games in a statement season. He went through a bit of a role change to assist in uplifting Mobley and gave up minutes, shots and opportunities without complaint. Opponents will continue to try to be physical with him and test his toughness. -- Windhorst

22. Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers

Playoff career: 16.9 PTS | 40.4 3P% | 4.3 AST (21 games)

It was a career year for Reaves in his fourth season, averaging personal bests in points (20.2), assists (5.8), rebounds (4.5) and steals (1.1). While he flourished in his first trip to the postseason in 2023 as a late-season surprise for L.A., Reaves is a known performer now and teams will tailor their defenses accordingly to thwart the 26-year-old guard. -- McMenamin

21. Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Playoff career: 15.6 PTS | 7.2 REB | 2.5 BLK (10 games)

A fractured pelvis forced Holmgren to miss more than half of the season, most likely preventing him from being in the Defensive Player of the Year discussions. He is an elite rim protector (2.3 blocks per game in his career) who moves his feet on the perimeter well enough to thrive as a power forward when paired with fellow 7-footer Isaiah Hartenstein. Holmgren's 3-point shooting could be critical in the playoffs. He struggled from long range in last year's postseason, shooting only 26%, more than 11 percentage points lower than his career mark. -- MacMahon

20. James Harden, LA Clippers

Playoff career: 22.7 PTS | 6.4 AST | 1.6 STL (166 games)

When the Clippers opened the season with Leonard on the sideline and low expectations, Harden surprised many with his leadership and playmaking. For as good as Leonard is playing right now, Harden has been the Clippers' engine all season. He has helped Ivica Zubac emerge as a force inside the paint while also providing Leonard with a second All-Star, averaging 25.9 points, 10.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 40% 3-point shooting in an undefeated April for the Clippers. He drilled two big 3-pointers early in overtime before finishing with 39 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in a win over the Warriors on Sunday to secure the fifth-seed. If he can hit clutch shots like that in the postseason and Leonard can stay healthy, the Clippers could be in store for a deep run. -- Youngmisuk

19. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Playoff career: 18.7 PTS | 8.2 AST | 4.8 REB (15 games)

The fifth-year guard entered the season dealing with an injury and wasn't himself for much of the first half of the season, but he got healthier around the All-Star break and regained his All-NBA form, averaging 20 points and 11 assists on 53% shooting after the break. He is a polarizing player in a playoff setting; he drives the Pacers' speed attack and is the lifeblood of their offense, but defensively he can be targeted in late-game situations. His individual rivalry with Damian Lillard, if the Bucks guard returns to play, will be fascinating in the first round. -- Windhorst

18. Kristaps Porzingis, Boston Celtics

Playoff career: 14.6 PTS | 5.6 REB | 37.0 3P% (17 games)

For all of the talk about injuries to opposing players during last year's title run, it is easily forgotten that Porzingis missed virtually the entire playoffs with multiple leg injuries. However, Boston's floor-spacing big man is fully healthy, and his offensive versatility -- either out of the low or midpost or from way behind the 3-point line -- brings an entirely different dimension to the team's playoff offense. -- Bontemps

17. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Playoff career: 14.2 PTS | 9.5 REB | 1.9 BLK (17 games)

Mobley's verified breakout season could lead to All-NBA and Defensive Player of the Year honors. He's been an excellent defender since he hit the league, but Cleveland's new coaching staff activated him more offensively. He tripled his 3-point attempts and played with much more aggression with the ball. Teams will test him on switches at the end of games, something that happened later in the season more and more. -- Windhorst

16. Jimmy Butler III, Golden State Warriors

Playoff career: 21.3 PTS | 6.2 REB | 1.7 STL (119 games)

Butler turned the Warriors' season around from the time he arrived in early February. But he waited until the last day of the regular season to unveil "Playoff Jimmy." In a loss to the Clippers, Butler scored 30 points in a duel with Kawhi Leonard, only to top that with 38 points, six assists, seven rebounds and three steals in the play-in win over Memphis. Butler is hungry to win a title after reaching two NBA Finals in four years with the Heat. He will have to take the scoring load off Curry, orchestrate the vital non-Steph minutes and be one half of a dynamic defensive duo with Draymond Green that coach Steve Kerr likened to "Pippen and Jordan." -- Youngmisuk

15. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Playoff career: None

Cunningham is one of the NBA's most complete players -- a matchup nightmare as a legitimate 6-foot-6, 220-point point guard. He controls the flow for the Pistons and is enjoying the best season of his young career, averaging personal highs in points (26.1) and assists (9.1) while shooting 46.9% from the field and grabbing 6.1 rebounds. The former No. 1 pick doesn't have any previous playoff experience but is excited to lead a Detroit resurgence. "He's just been leading on all fronts, and I'm really impressed with his unselfishness, but knowing that he's the guy," Pistons owner Tom Gores told ESPN. "That's a hard thing to thread the needle and get." -- Eric Woodyard

14. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Playoff career: 21.3 PTS | 7.8 REB | 39.9 3P% (139 games)

There were serious questions about Leonard when Team USA decided to replace him less than a month out from the Paris Olympics. Leonard was then held out of Clippers camp and missed the first two-plus months of the season. But after a deliberate road back to relieve troublesome inflammation in his surgically-repaired right knee, Leonard has looked like his old self heading back into the playoffs, scoring 20 or more points in 15 consecutive games. He has played 35 or more minutes in 16 of his previous 20 games. Leonard, who has been limited to just two games in each of the Clippers' past two postseasons, said at the start of camp that the goal is to be healthy when it matters most. -- Youngmisuk

13. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Playoff career: 18.7 PTS | 6.8 REB | 5.4 AST (10 games)

Williams, a first-time All-Star in his third season, has steadily ascended to become one of the league's best two-way wings. The only other players to average at least 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 1.5 steals this season: His teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, James Harden and Luka Doncic. Some rival scouts and coaches question whether Williams is a good enough second scoring option for a championship run. His struggles last postseason in the second round, when he averaged 17.0 points on 42.4% shooting, were a major factor in the Mavs eliminating the Thunder. -- MacMahon

12. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Playoff career: 18.8 PTS | 10.2 REB | 35.0 3P% (32 games)

Acquired in the midst of training camp, the Knicks coveted Towns because of his incredible floor-spacing ability. The All-Star big man didn't disappoint, finishing his first season in New York hitting a career-best 42% of his tries from deep, and, with all the space he opened, drove the ball to the basket more than he ever has. His rebounding and passing were massive bright spots, but his struggles to protect the rim -- particularly against elite offenses -- remains something to watch in the playoffs. -- Herring

11. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Playoff career: 19.1 PTS | 5.6 REB | 2.4 AST (124 games)

One of the biggest questions surrounding Boston's attempt to repeat is Brown's health after the All-Star wing dealt with a bone bruise in his right knee over the closing weeks of the regular season. He got a pain management injection late in the regular season, and Boston should have the benefit of easing him into the playoffs if the knee remains a problem. To win the title, though, the Celtics will likely need the 2024 East finals and NBA Finals MVP at his best. -- Bontemps

10. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Playoff career: 23.9 PTS | 4.8 AST | 4.0 REB (49 games)

No NBA player controlled the ball more per contest than Brunson this season, and few players, if any, had a greater impact when games were on the line. The two-time All-Star shot 51.5% from the field and had an NBA-best 52 baskets in the clutch -- a remarkable number given he missed nearly a month with an ankle sprain. The guard's ability to perform when the lights are brightest could be critical in a matchup with the Pistons, who feature a handful of young players making their postseason debuts. -- Herring

9. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Playoff career: 28.4 PTS | 9.0 REB | 7.2 AST (287 games)

James is already the all-time leader in playoff games played with 287, the equivalent of playing an extra 3½ seasons of games.

The question is: How much does the 40-year-old have in him for another run this spring in his quest for a fifth ring? -- McMenamin

8. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Playoff career: 27.8 PTS | 6.0 REB | 5.5 AST (27 games)

Early this season, Edwards scoffed when asked what he would tell people who said he was shooting too many 3s. He responded with a league-high 320 made 3s -- on 39.5% shooting -- which came at no cost to his free throw attempts per game. Edwards averaged a career-high 27.6 points on the best true shooting percentage of his career and is a lock for a second consecutive All-NBA honor. -- Pelton

7. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Playoff career: 27.0 PTS | 6.2 AST | 39.7 3P% (147 games)

The greatest shooter in history has one goal -- to win a fifth ring. Jimmy Butler's arrival has rejuvenated him and the Warriors. After missing the playoffs last year, Curry is back and still playing at a superstar level at 37 years old. He scored 36 and 37 points, respectively, knocking down a combined 13 3-pointers in the past two games against the Clippers and Grizzlies. Curry is nursing a sprained right shooting thumb that will only make things a little tougher against the physical Rockets, who held him to 3 points in 33 minutes when they last met on April 6. -- Youngmisuk

Playoff career: 26.6 PTS | 12.0 REB | 5.2 AST (79 games)

For the second time in the past three seasons, Antetokounmpo led the league in field goals made and free throws attempted per game, shouldering a bigger share of the Milwaukee offense with Khris Middleton traded to Washington and Damian Lillard playing only 58 games. Antetokounmpo was even more efficient while averaging nearly eight assists in Lillard's absence, which was paramount with the All-Star guard sidelined by deep vein thrombosis to start the playoffs. Lillard's timeline to return is still unknown but he was taken off blood-thinning medication on April 17. -- Pelton

5. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Playoff career: 28.1 PTS | 5.0 AST | 5.0 REB (54 games)

Mitchell had an elite season as a leader. His cooperation with Kenny Atkinson, in lowering his own usage, was crucial in maximizing the roster, and particularly Evan Mobley. That said, he was in a quasi-shooting slump after the All-Star break (30.2% from deep), as the Cavs' overall performance leveled off and they won just eight of their final 15 games. -- Windhorst

4. Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers

Playoff career: 30.9 PTS | 9.4 REB | 8.0 AST (50 games)

There is redemption on the line for Dončić this postseason, with the 26-year-old star getting the chance to make up for last year's NBA Finals disappointment while making his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, look foolish for trading him. He entered the playoffs on a tear, averaging 34.4 points on 55.3% shooting (51.1% from 3), 6.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists in his past five regular-season games, with L.A. going 4-1. -- McMenamin

3. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Playoff career: 27.7 PTS | 12.3 REB | 7.5 AST (80 games)

After becoming just the third player in league history to average a triple-double for a season, Jokic will enter his first postseason playing for a coach other than Michael Malone. The 2023 Finals MVP will arguably be the best player in any series Denver plays in, but the Nuggets' success will largely hinge on contributions of players like Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray and Christian Braun. -- McMenamin

2. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Playoff career: 24.0 PTS | 7.9 REB | 4.9 AST (113 games)

Tatum remains one of the NBA's most consistent stars, a two-way threat who is going to make his fourth straight All-NBA first team and will again be a top-five finisher in MVP voting. If the Celtics are going to become the first team in almost a decade to repeat as champs -- and the first Celtics team to do so since Bill Russell played -- it will be because of Tatum's play. -- Bontemps

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Playoff career: 21.7 PTS | 4.9 AST | 43.3 3P% (23 games)

Gilgeous-Alexander is the MVP front-runner after leading the league in scoring (32.7 points) while averaging a career-high 6.4 assists. He was also a playmaking contributor (1.7 steals, 1.0 blocks) to the NBA's top-ranked defense. The Thunder got eliminated in the second round as a top seed last season, but there shouldn't be any doubts about Gilgeous-Alexander's ability to perform under playoff pressure this time. He was spectacular in that six-game series last season against Dallas, averaging an efficient 32.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.2 steals. -- MacMahon