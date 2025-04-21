NBA free agents: Team-by-team lists for 2025 and 2026

Who are the NBA free agents to watch in 2025 and 2026? With so few teams having enough salary cap space and most big names tied to long-term extensions with their current teams, don't expect too many superstars to be on the move unless they're traded in the offseason.
Still, several top names could become free agents should they opt out their current deals. Keep an eye on what James Harden, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James do this summer.
Looking ahead to 2026, stars like Luka Doncic, Draymond Green and Damian Lillard hold player options that teams will be monitoring very closely.
Key: restricted = restricted free agent; player = player option; team = team option; ETO = early termination option
Atlanta Hawks
2025
Dominick Barlow (team)
Keaton Wallace (restricted)
Jacob Toppin (restricted)
2026
Dyson Daniels (restricted)
Mouhamed Gueye (team)
Trae Young (player)
Daeqwon Plowden (restricted)
Boston Celtics
2025
Drew Peterson (restricted)
JD Davison (team)
2026
Neemias Queta (team)
Jordan Walsh (team)
Miles Norris (restricted)
Brooklyn Nets
2025
Keon Johnson (team)
Tyrese Martin (team)
Day'Ron Sharpe (restricted)
Cam Thomas (restricted)
Drew Timme (team)
Ziaire Williams (restricted)
Jalen Wilson (team)
Tyson Etienne (restricted)
Reece Beekman (restricted)
2026
Maxwell Lewis (team)
Tosan Evbuomwan (restricted)
Charlotte Hornets
2025
Tre Mann (restricted)
2026
Mark Williams (restricted)
Damion Baugh (restricted)
KJ Simpson (restricted)
Chicago Bulls
2025
Jevon Carter (player)
Josh Giddey (restricted)
E.J. Liddell (restricted)
Emanuel Miller (restricted)
2026
Lonzo Ball (team)
Julian Phillips (team)
Dalen Terry (restricted)
Cleveland Cavaliers
2025
Chuma Okeke (team)
Emoni Bates (restricted)
Luke Travers (restricted)
2026
Craig Porter Jr. (team)
Nae'Qwan Tomlin (restricted)
Dallas Mavericks
2025
Kyrie Irving (player)
Dwight Powell (player)
Kessler Edwards (restricted)
2026
Denver Nuggets
2025
Dario Saric (player)
Russell Westbrook (player)
Trey Alexander (restricted)
PJ Hall (restricted)
Spencer Jones (restricted)
2026
Christian Braun (restricted)
Jalen Pickett (team)
Hunter Tyson (team)
Peyton Watson (restricted)
Detroit Pistons
2025
2026
Jalen Duren (restricted)
Jaden Ivey (restricted)
Ron Harper Jr. (restricted)
Tolu Smith (restricted)
Golden State Warriors
2025
Jonathan Kuminga (restricted)
Quinten Post (team)
Gui Santos (team)
Taran Armstrong (restricted)
2026
Draymond Green (player)
Trayce Jackson-Davis (team)
Jackson Rowe (restricted)
Houston Rockets
2025
Aaron Holiday (team)
Fred VanVleet (team)
Jack McVeigh (restricted)
N'Faly Dante (restricted)
2026
Tari Eason (restricted)
Jock Landale (team)
Jabari Smith Jr. (restricted)
Indiana Pacers
2025
Tony Bradley (team)
Isaiah Jackson (restricted)
Quenton Jackson (restricted)
Enrique Freeman (restricted)
2026
Bennedict Mathurin (restricted)
RayJ Dennis (restricted)
LA Clippers
2025
Nicolas Batum (player)
James Harden (player)
Trentyn Flowers (restricted)
2026
Bogdan Bogdanovic (team)
Seth Lundy (restricted)
Los Angeles Lakers
2025
Dorian Finney-Smith (player)
Jordan Goodwin (team)
LeBron James (player)
Christian Koloko (restricted)
2026
Luka Doncic (player)
Austin Reaves (player)
Trey Jemison III (restricted)
Memphis Grizzlies
2025
Santi Aldama (restricted)
Yuki Kawamura (restricted)
Cam Spencer (restricted)
2026
GG Jackson (team)
Vince Williams Jr. (team)
Zyon Pullin (restricted)
Miami Heat
2025
Keshad Johnson (team)
Davion Mitchell (restricted)
Duncan Robinson (early termination option)
Dru Smith (restricted)
Isaiah Stevens (restricted)
2026
Nikola Jovic (restricted)
Pelle Larsson (team)
Andrew Wiggins (player)
Milwaukee Bucks
2025
Pat Connaughton (player)
Kevin Porter Jr. (player)
Bobby Portis (player)
2026
Andre Jackson Jr. (team)
Damian Lillard (player)
Chris Livingston (team)
Jamaree Bouyea (restricted)
Pete Nance (restricted)
Minnesota Timberwolves
2025
Luka Garza (team)
Josh Minott (team)
Julius Randle (player)
Naz Reid (player)
Tristen Newton (restricted)
Jesse Edwards (restricted)
2026
New Orleans Pelicans
2025
Brandon Boston (team)
Jamal Cain (restricted)
Keion Brooks Jr. (restricted)
2026
Jose Alvarado (team)
Karlo Matkovic (team)
Antonio Reeves (team)
Lester Quinones (restricted)
New York Knicks
2025
Ariel Hukporti (team)
P.J. Tucker (team)
Anton Watson (restricted)
Kevin McCullar Jr. (restricted)
2026
Oklahoma City Thunder
2025
Ajay Mitchell (team)
Jaylin Williams (team)
Branden Carlson (restricted)
Alex Ducas (restricted)
Adam Flagler (restricted)
2026
Ousmane Dieng (restricted)
Luguentz Dort (team)
Isaiah Hartenstein (team)
Chet Holmgren (restricted)
Jalen Williams (restricted)
Kenrich Williams (team)
Orlando Magic
2025
Gary Harris (team)
Caleb Houstan (team)
Cory Joseph (team)
Moritz Wagner (team)
Trevelin Queen (restricted)
Mac McClung (restricted)
2026
Cole Anthony (team)
Paolo Banchero (restricted)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (player)
Ethan Thompson (restricted)
Philadelphia 76ers
2025
Jared Butler (team)
Andre Drummond (player)
Justin Edwards (team)
Eric Gordon (player)
Quentin Grimes (restricted)
Kelly Oubre Jr. (player)
Lonnie Walker IV (team)
Jeff Dowtin Jr. (restricted)
2026
Ricky Council IV (team)
Alex Reese (restricted)
Phoenix Suns
2025
Vasilije Micic (team)
Collin Gillespie (restricted)
Jalen Bridges (restricted)
2026
Portland Trail Blazers
2025
Rayan Rupert (team)
Matisse Thybulle (player)
Justin Minaya (restricted)
Bryce McGowens (restricted)
2026
Toumani Camara (team)
Shaedon Sharpe (restricted)
Sidy Cissoko (restricted)
Sacramento Kings
2025
Keon Ellis (team)
Isaac Jones (team)
Mason Jones (restricted)
Isaiah Crawford (restricted)
2026
Zach LaVine (player)
Keegan Murray (restricted)
San Antonio Spurs
2025
David Duke Jr. (restricted)
Harrison Ingram (restricted)
Riley Minix (restricted)
2026
Malaki Branham (restricted)
Julian Champagnie (team)
Jeremy Sochan (restricted)
Blake Wesley (restricted)
Toronto Raptors
2025
2026
Ochai Agbaji (restricted)
Jonathan Mogbo (team)
Jakob Poeltl (player)
Jamal Shead (team)
Jared Rhoden (restricted)
Ulrich Chomche (restricted)
Utah Jazz
2025
John Collins (player)
Micah Potter (restricted)
Oscar Tshiebwe (restricted)
2026
Walker Kessler (restricted)
Jaden Springer (team)
Elijah Harkless (restricted)
Washington Wizards
2025
Khris Middleton (player)
Tristan Vukcevic (restricted)
JT Thor (restricted)
2026
Colby Jones (team)
Jaylen Martin (restricted)