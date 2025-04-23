Open Extended Reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans have hired Troy Weaver as their general manager, a source told ESPN's Andscape on Wednesday.

Weaver will report to new Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars, who had an introductory news conference in New Orleans on Tuesday. Weaver is departing the Washington Wizards, having served as a consultant with them.

The Washington, D.C., native also spent nearly four years as the Detroit Pistons general manager before being relieved of his duties May 31.

Weaver was hired by the Pistons as their general manager on June 18, 2020. Under him, they were 74-244 overall and did not make the postseason. Weaver, however, did have some notable draft picks in NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham, injured guard Jaden Ivey, starting guard Ausar Thompson and reserve center Luka Garza, now with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Detroit also did not have much luck in the NBA draft lottery under Weaver, landing the No. 5 pick three straight years.

Weaver was also player personnel director for the Utah Jazz in 2007-08 before spending three seasons (2004-07) as the Jazz's head scout. Weaver had served as vice president and assistant GM for the Thunder since 2008. He was promoted to VP of basketball operations before the 2017-18 season.