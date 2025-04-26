Open Extended Reactions

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has been ruled out for Saturday's Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a left hip contusion.

The Grizzlies were relieved that Morant didn't suffer a more serious injury after taking a scary fall in the second quarter of Thursday's Game 3.

"Fortunately, he's avoided a major injury, which is a big positive," Grizzlies interim coach Tuomas Iisalo said pregame.

Morant crashed to the court after Oklahoma City guard Luguentz Dort fouled him on a high-flying attempt to finish on a fast break.

After being helped to his feet, Morant limped to the line to take his free throws, missing both. He immediately checked out of the game and hobbled to the locker room, removing his jersey as he entered the tunnel.

Morant was spotted on crutches in the tunnel by Memphis' bench during the fourth quarter.

Without Morant, the Thunder pulled off the biggest second-half rally in NBA playoff history. Oklahoma City overcame a 26-point halftime deficit in a 114-108 win in Game 3 that put the Grizzlies on the brink of elimination.

Morant was limited to 50 games during the regular season, missing time due to a variety of injuries.