The Minnesota Timberwolves' 2-1 lead over the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs called for joking assistance for the Lakers -- from an unlikely source.

Anthony Edwards posted 29 points, eight rebounds and assists apiece in Minnesota's 116-104 win on Friday night, while Jaden McDaniels scored a team-high 30 points.

Though LeBron James dropped a game-high of 38 points and 10 rebounds in the loss, an NFL player with previous experience of playing against Edwards offered his help for the Los Angeles franchise.

After the game, Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton took his offer to social media with a post of him guarding Edwards in a high school AAU game with the caption: "I'm here if y'all need me," mentioning the Lakers.

The photo shows Hamilton, who played AAU basketball for Stackhouse Elite, guarding Edwards, a former member of Atlanta Xpress AAU.

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark asked Hamilton: "How many points did [Edwards] have this night?"

Hamilton's response? "We don't need to get into that."

According to On3.com, Hamilton had multiple Division I offers in basketball, complementing his football offers, where he would sign to play for Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Edwards' Game 3 performance made him the second player in Timberwolves franchise history to score 20 or more points in each of his first three games of a single postseason, joining Kevin Garnett, according to ESPN Research. He also scored 13 of Minnesota's final points.

Edwards is averaging 25.3 points in the series against the Lakers. Game 4 is on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC).