Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was named the NBA's 2024-25 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year on Monday.

The award is based on "selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team," according to the league.

Current NBA players voted for the winner, choosing from a list of 12 finalists (six from each conference) who were chosen by a panel of league executives.

A first-time winner of the award, Curry received 66 first-place votes and 1,257 total points to narrowly defeat Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (1,237 points). New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson finished third.

Curry, 37, is an 11-time All-Star and two-time league MVP whose trophy collection also includes the 2010-11 NBA Sportsmanship Award. The guard is also a four-time NBA champion and the all-time leader in 3-point field goals.

The Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award is named for Hall of Famers Jack Twyman and Maurice Stokes, teammates on the Rochester/Cincinnati Royals from 1955-58.

In the last game of the 1957-58 regular season, Stokes sustained an injury that led to his falling into a coma days later and becoming permanently paralyzed. He was diagnosed with post-traumatic encephalopathy, a brain injury that damaged his motor-control center. Stokes was supported for the rest of his life by Twyman, who became his legal guardian and advocate.