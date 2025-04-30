The Pistons hang on for a 106-103 win over the Knicks in Game 5 to stave off elimination. (2:16)

Malik Beasley has got jokes.

The Detroit Pistons guard was in a celebratory mood after his team staved off elimination in a 106-103 Game 5 win over the New York Knicks. Beasley had 10 points coming off the bench in the victory, and posted "Back to Detroit" with a black heart emoji post-game.

A fan responded, telling him that Knicks forward Mikal Bridges was going to score 44 on Thursday. Beasley had a clever response.

Bridges' career high in points is 45, so clearly both marks are within his reach.