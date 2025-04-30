Malik Beasley has got jokes.
The Detroit Pistons guard was in a celebratory mood after his team staved off elimination in a 106-103 Game 5 win over the New York Knicks. Beasley had 10 points coming off the bench in the victory, and posted "Back to Detroit" with a black heart emoji post-game.
A fan responded, telling him that Knicks forward Mikal Bridges was going to score 44 on Thursday. Beasley had a clever response.
Minutes ? 😂 https://t.co/O9olrHhnSP— Malik Beasley (@mbeasy5) April 30, 2025
Bridges' career high in points is 45, so clearly both marks are within his reach.