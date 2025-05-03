Open Extended Reactions

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Darius Garland is listed as questionable for the Cleveland Cavaliers going into the first game of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

The All-Star guard is dealing with a sprained left big toe. He missed the final two games of the Cavaliers' first-round sweep of the Miami Heat after being out for the final two games of the regular season due to the same injury.

Garland did not practice on Saturday after going through a full-contact session on Friday. Coach Kenny Atkinson said the status of the 6-foot-1, sixth-year pro will likely be a game-time decision.

"We're just in this kind of area where you just got to kind of see day by day and see how it feels tomorrow morning," Atkinson said after Saturday's practice.

Garland averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists during the regular season. He scored 27 points in the Cavaliers' 121-100 victory over the Heat on April 20 in the opening game of the series.

Atkinson said Garland is likely going to have to deal with the injury for the rest of the playoffs.

"The toe's a tough one," Atkinson said. "There's pain and all that. But the good thing, when we watch him shooting right now, he's moving well."

Sam Merrill or Isaac Okoro would get the start if Garland is unable to play. Merrill has started the past two games.