The Golden State Warriors expect Stephen Curry to miss at least one week with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

An exact return timeline will be based on how Curry responds to rehab with his first muscle strain, sources said.

Curry suffered the injury during the second quarter of the Warriors' Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.

He is likely to be out through at least Game 4 on Monday. After that, Game 5 would be on May 14, followed by Game 6 on May 18 and Game 7 on May 20.