Stephen A. Smith reacts to the news that Michael Jordan will be a special contributor on NBA coverage. (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

NBC announced Monday that Hall of Famer Michael Jordan will be a special contributor to its NBA coverage beginning this fall.

Jordan made the announcement via video at NBC's Upfront on Monday, with the network following with an announcement on social media.

"A legendary addition to our team! We're thrilled to welcome Michael Jordan as a special contributor to the NBA on NBC and Peacock," NBC said in a post to X accompanied by a short video from Jordan's playing days.

NBC's 11-year agreement with the league begins with the 2025-26 season. The network did not disclose details regarding Jordan's specific role. Regardless, it'll mark his first TV role covering the league in any capacity since retiring in 2003 with six NBA championships and five league MVPs.

Jordan, 62, owned the Charlotte Hornets from 2010 to 2023 and cofounded the NASCAR team 23XI Racing in 2020 with driver Denny Hamlin.

NBC is returning to coverage of the NBA for the first time since 2002.