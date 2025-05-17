Aaron Gordon buries a 3 from the wing to force a Thunder timeout in the third quarter. (0:24)

Denver Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain, and his status is in doubt for Sunday's Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Gordon exited Thursday's series-extending Game 6 win late in the fourth quarter after grabbing his hamstring.

Gordon, an essential part of the core of Denver's team that won the 2022-23 title, has been a force during the Nuggets' run this postseason. He is averaging career playoff highs of 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds and has made several clutch plays.

The Nuggets are 5-0 this postseason when Gordon scores at least 20 points, and his seven assists in Game 6 are tied for the most in any game of his playoff career.

Gordon has hit a pair of winning shots this postseason -- a buzzer-beating putback dunk in Game 4 against the LA Clippers and a 3-pointer with three seconds left in Game 1 against the Thunder. He also made a 3-pointer with 28 seconds remaining in regulation that forced overtime in the Nuggets' Game 3 victory over Oklahoma City.

Injuries limited Gordon, 29, to only 51 games during the regular season. He sat out two extended stretches because of a right calf strain that Gordon is managing.