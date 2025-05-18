Chiney Ogwumike breaks down the keys for the Nuggets and Thunder in Game 7 of their playoff series. (1:50)

Denver Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon faces long odds to play in Sunday's Game 7, as he has a Grade 2 hamstring strain and needs several weeks to recover from the injury, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Gordon, the Nuggets' playoff star, has been searching for ways to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it is becoming physically improbable to do so.

He had exited Thursday's series-extending Game 6 win late in the fourth quarter after grabbing at his hamstring.

The Nuggets had held some hope that Gordon would play after he participated in a walkthrough Saturday, though interim coach David Adelman said the team would wait and see how Gordon was feeling Sunday. He is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report.

Gordon, an essential part of the core of Denver's team that won the 2022-23 title, has been a force during the Nuggets' run this postseason. He is averaging career playoff highs of 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and has made several clutch plays.

The Nuggets are 5-0 this postseason when Gordon scores at least 20 points, and his seven assists in Game 6 are tied for the most in any game of his playoff career.

Gordon has hit a pair of winning shots this postseason -- a buzzer-beating putback dunk in Game 4 against the LA Clippers and a 3-pointer with three seconds left in Game 1 against the Thunder. He also made a 3-pointer with 28 seconds remaining in regulation that forced overtime in Denver's Game 3 victory over Oklahoma City.

Injuries limited Gordon, 29, to 51 games during the regular season. He sat out two extended stretches because of a right calf strain that Gordon is managing.

Nuggets guards Jamal Murray (illness) and Russell Westbrook (right hand sprain) are listed as probable.

The winner of Sunday's contest will host Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Information from ESPN's Tim MacMahon was used in this report.