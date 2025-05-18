Open Extended Reactions

A uniform Michael Jordan wore for 17 games with the Chicago Bulls during the 1992-93 NBA season was sold for $2.623 million, including buyer's premium, at Heritage Auctions.

Jordan was shown in the jersey on the cover of the Oct. 18, 1993, issue of Sports Illustrated.

Photo-matching services MeiGray and Sports Investors Authentication noted that this is the only Jordan uniform of which they're aware of to be matched to any season of the first Bulls three-peat. While there wasn't a definitive photo-match to all the games, SIA's letter of authenticity notes that "we believe this jersey was very likely worn every road game from November 6, 1992 to March 24, 1993 [32 road games total]."

A jersey worn by Michael Jordan during the 1992-93 season sold for $2.623 million at auction. He was seen in the jersey on the Oct. 18, 1993, cover of Sports Illustrated. Heritage Auctions

The jersey and shorts were photo-matched to 11 games from November to March while either solely the jersey or shorts were able to be photo-matched to the other six games.

The 1992-93 season was notable for both Jordan and the Bulls. Jordan led the NBA in scoring for the seventh straight year (tying Wilt Chamberlain for most consecutive seasons to lead the league) and led the Bulls to their first three-peat. In the NBA Finals -- albeit in a different uniform -- he averaged an NBA-record 41 points over six games.

The most expensive Michael Jordan sports collectible is still the 1998 NBA Finals "Last Dance" jersey, which sold for $10.091 million in September 2022, then a record for the most paid for any item of sports memorabilia.