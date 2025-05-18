As the Hawks defeat the Knicks, Trae Young sends a message to the Knicks fans by "rolling the dice" on the midcourt logo. (0:29)

Trae Young may not have faced the New York Knicks this postseason, but he still found a way to troll his familiar foes.

During Sunday's Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets, the Atlanta Hawks guard took to X with a subtle jab at Knicks fans. He complimented Thunder fans by saying they're louder than Knicks fans, whom Young has often bickered with.

Young, who played for the Oklahoma Sooners, and the Knicks have engaged in a rivalry since the 2021 postseason.

Atlanta defeated New York in five games in the Eastern Conference's first round. Young took a bow after clinching Game 5 on the road. The teams again faced off the following Christmas with anti-Young chants breaking out during a Knicks win, even though the All-Star guard was inactive.

Most recently, after the Hawks beat the Knicks in the NBA Emirates Cup quarterfinals to advance to play in Las Vegas, Young trolled fans by "rolling the dice" on center court at Madison Square Garden.

New York won the season series against Atlanta 3-2. The Hawks and Young lost both play-in tournament games this season to miss the playoffs, while the Knicks are in their first Eastern Conference finals since the 1999-2000 season.