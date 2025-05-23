Former Nuggets coach Michael Malone says that he would have chosen Nikola Jokic as the NBA's MVP if he got a vote. (0:24)

Former Nuggets coach Michael Malone raised more than a few eyebrows earlier this week with his lofty praise of Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but he wanted to set the record straight with the city of Denver on Thursday night.

Nikola Jokic, not Gilgeous-Alexander, was his pick for MVP this season.

"I did vote for him again this year, if I had a vote," Malone, appearing as a guest analyst on ESPN before Game 2 between the Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves, said of Jokic, his longtime former star. "Want to make sure the people in Denver know that because right now, I'm getting a lot of heat back home."

Malone's remarks came shortly after Gilgeous-Alexander received the league MVP trophy from commissioner Adam Silver in a pregame ceremony at Paycom Center. Gilgeous-Alexander was announced as the winner Wednesday, with Jokic finishing second.

Malone, who was fired by Denver days before the end of the regular season following a 10-year run as head coach, drew the ire of Nuggets fans Tuesday night when he said Gilgeous-Alexander "showed why he's the MVP" in his 31-point performance in the Thunder's dominant Game 1 victory over the Wolves.

The praise was interpreted by some as a subtle shot at Jokic and the Nuggets following Malone's surprise firing.

Jokic, a three-time MVP, helped lead the Nuggets into the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder in seven games.

Malone is working on ESPN's "NBA Countdown" pregame and halftime studio shows during the Western Conference finals. He was not part of the global media panel of 100 voters who decided the MVP.