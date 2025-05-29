        <
        >

          Warriors' Brandon Podziemski has surgery on left wrist

          • Ohm YoungmisukMay 29, 2025, 02:17 AM
              Ohm Youngmisuk has covered the Giants, Jets and the NFL since 2006. Prior to that, he covered the Nets, Knicks and the NBA for nearly a decade.
          Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski underwent left wrist debridement surgery Tuesday, the team announced.

          Podziemski is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, the Warriors said.

          A second-year guard, Podziemski averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season. He started 11 postseason games, averaging 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He shot just 9-of-40 in the first four games of the second-round series against the Timberwolves before scoring 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting in a Game 5 loss at Minnesota.

          Podziemski is the second Warriors guard to undergo surgery after the season. Moses Moody underwent surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb and is also expected to be ready for the start of camp.