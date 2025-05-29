Open Extended Reactions

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski underwent left wrist debridement surgery Tuesday, the team announced.

Podziemski is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, the Warriors said.

A second-year guard, Podziemski averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season. He started 11 postseason games, averaging 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He shot just 9-of-40 in the first four games of the second-round series against the Timberwolves before scoring 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting in a Game 5 loss at Minnesota.

Podziemski is the second Warriors guard to undergo surgery after the season. Moses Moody underwent surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb and is also expected to be ready for the start of camp.