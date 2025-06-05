Open Extended Reactions

After a long season, the 2025 NBA Finals are here.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will square off with the Indiana Pacers in a series that will have a historic result either way. The Pacers have never won an NBA championship despite having multiple ABA titles, while the Thunder haven't won a title since the franchise relocated to the Sooner State before the 2008-09 season. Indiana will enter Game 1 after a six-game Eastern Conference finals win over the New York Knicks, while Oklahoma City eased past the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals in five games.

Before the Finals tip off, though, stars from both teams looked to set the tone in the pregame tunnel with their style.

Here are the night's most fashionable looks.