The Atlanta Hawks and new general manager Onsi Saleh are finalizing deals to hire New Orleans Pelicans GM Bryson Graham as the team's senior vice president of basketball operations and Philadelphia 76ers executive Peter Dinwiddie as senior vice president of strategy and analytics, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Graham and Dinwiddie will report to Saleh as part of the new front office structure, sources said.

Graham started as a Pelicans intern before advancing to video coordinator, coaching and front office roles in New Orleans. He rose to the general manager position last June and leaves after 15 years with the team.

Under former Pelicans head of basketball operations David Griffin, Graham helped guide successful finds in Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Yves Missi, Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall and Jordan Hawkins. Graham was also part of the staff that drafted Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, who had a breakout season and won the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Dinwiddie, known as a well-respected executive throughout the NBA, has worked in the 76ers' front office since 2020 after 14 seasons with the Indiana Pacers and has played a key part of dozens of trades, signings and transactions.

The Hawks fired Landry Fields as general manager on April 21 and announced a search for a new president of basketball operations while naming Saleh as the new GM. Any potential president hire for the Hawks will be made to complement Saleh and his staff, sources said.