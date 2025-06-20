        <
          What NBA teams have the most No.1 draft picks?

          • Keith Jenkins
          Jun 20, 2025, 09:19 PM

          The top overall pick is the most coveted selection in the NBA draft. It gives one fortunate franchise the first opportunity to add a potentially trajectory-altering player to its roster.

          The Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards have had the No. 1 pick more than any other franchise, each landing at the top of the draft six times. Cleveland selected LeBron James (2003) and Kyrie Irving (2011) with the top pick in their respective drafts. The pair went on to lead the organization to its lone NBA title in 2016.

          Here is a look at how many times each NBA franchise has had the No. 1 pick since the inception of the draft in 1947:

          Cleveland Cavaliers, 6

          1971: Austin Carr

          1986: Brad Daugherty

          2003: LeBron James

          2011: Kyrie Irving

          2013: Anthony Bennett

          2014: Andrew Wiggins

          Washington Wizards, 6

          1951: Gene Melchiorre (Baltimore Bullets)

          1954: Frank Selvy (Baltimore Bullets)

          1961: Walt Bellamy (Chicago Packers)

          1962: Bill McGill (Chicago Zephyrs)

          2001: Kwame Brown

          2010: John Wall

          Houston Rockets, 5

          1968: Elvin Hayes (San Diego Rockets)

          1976: John Lucas

          1983: Ralph Sampson

          1984: Hakeem Olajuwon

          2002: Yao Ming

          Sacramento Kings, 5

          1956: Si Green (Rochester Royals)

          1957: Hot Rod Hundley (Cincinnati Royals)

          1959: Bob Boozer (Cincinnati Royals)

          1960: Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati Royals)

          1989: Pervis Ellison

          Atlanta Hawks, 4

          1952: Mark Workman (Milwaukee Hawks)

          1955: Dick Ricketts (St. Louis Hawks)

          1975: David Thompson

          2024: Zaccharie Risacher

          Golden State Warriors, 4

          1953: Ernie Beck (Philadelphia Warriors)

          1965: Fred Hetzel (San Francisco Warriors)

          1980: Joe Barry Carroll

          1995: Joe Smith

          Milwaukee Bucks, 4

          1969: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

          1977: Kent Benson

          1994: Glenn Robinson

          2005: Andrew Bogut

          New York Knicks, 4

          1963: Art Heyman

          1964: Jim Barnes

          1966: Cazzie Russell

          1985: Patrick Ewing

          Orlando Magic, 4

          1992: Shaquille O'Neal

          1993: Chris Webber

          2004: Dwight Howard

          2022: Paolo Banchero

          Philadelphia 76ers, 4

          1973: Doug Collins

          1996: Allen Iverson

          2016: Ben Simmons

          2017: Markelle Fultz

          Portland Trail Blazers, 4

          1972: LaRue Martin

          1974: Bill Walton

          1978: Mychal Thompson

          2007: Greg Oden

          Detroit Pistons, 3

          1967: Jimmy Walker

          1970: Bob Lanier

          2021: Cade Cunningham

          Los Angeles Clippers, 3

          1988: Danny Manning

          1998: Michael Olowokandi

          2009: Blake Griffin

          Los Angeles Lakers, 3

          1958: Elgin Baylor (Minneapolis Lakers)

          1979: Magic Johnson

          1982: James Worthy

          San Antonio Spurs, 3

          1987: David Robinson

          1997: Tim Duncan

          2023: Victor Wembanyama

          Brooklyn Nets, 2

          1990: Derrick Coleman (New Jersey Nets)

          2000: Kenyon Martin (New Jersey Nets)

          Chicago Bulls, 2

          1999: Elton Brand

          2008: Derrick Rose

          Minnesota Timberwolves, 2

          2015: Karl-Anthony Towns

          2020: Anthony Edwards

          New Orleans Pelicans, 2

          2012: Anthony Davis

          2019: Zion Williamson

          Providence Steamrollers, 2

          1948: Andy Tonkovich

          1949: Howie Shannon

          Boston Celtics, 1

          1950: Charles Share

          Charlotte Hornets, 1

          1991: Larry Johnson

          Dallas Mavericks, 1

          1981: Mark Aguirre

          Phoenix Suns, 1

          2018: Deandre Ayton

          Pittsburgh Ironmen, 1

          1947: Clifton McNeely

          Toronto Raptors, 1

          2006: Andrea Bargnani

          Franchises that have never had the No. 1 pick

          Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, New Orleans Jazz/Utah Jazz, Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, Vancouver Grizzlies/Memphis Grizzlies

