What NBA teams have the most No.1 draft picks?

The top overall pick is the most coveted selection in the NBA draft. It gives one fortunate franchise the first opportunity to add a potentially trajectory-altering player to its roster.
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards have had the No. 1 pick more than any other franchise, each landing at the top of the draft six times. Cleveland selected LeBron James (2003) and Kyrie Irving (2011) with the top pick in their respective drafts. The pair went on to lead the organization to its lone NBA title in 2016.
Here is a look at how many times each NBA franchise has had the No. 1 pick since the inception of the draft in 1947:
Cleveland Cavaliers, 6
1971: Austin Carr
1986: Brad Daugherty
2003: LeBron James
2011: Kyrie Irving
2013: Anthony Bennett
2014: Andrew Wiggins
Washington Wizards, 6
1951: Gene Melchiorre (Baltimore Bullets)
1954: Frank Selvy (Baltimore Bullets)
1961: Walt Bellamy (Chicago Packers)
1962: Bill McGill (Chicago Zephyrs)
2001: Kwame Brown
2010: John Wall
Houston Rockets, 5
1968: Elvin Hayes (San Diego Rockets)
1976: John Lucas
1983: Ralph Sampson
1984: Hakeem Olajuwon
2002: Yao Ming
Sacramento Kings, 5
1956: Si Green (Rochester Royals)
1957: Hot Rod Hundley (Cincinnati Royals)
1959: Bob Boozer (Cincinnati Royals)
1960: Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati Royals)
1989: Pervis Ellison
Atlanta Hawks, 4
1952: Mark Workman (Milwaukee Hawks)
1955: Dick Ricketts (St. Louis Hawks)
1975: David Thompson
2024: Zaccharie Risacher
Golden State Warriors, 4
1953: Ernie Beck (Philadelphia Warriors)
1965: Fred Hetzel (San Francisco Warriors)
1980: Joe Barry Carroll
1995: Joe Smith
Milwaukee Bucks, 4
1969: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
1977: Kent Benson
1994: Glenn Robinson
2005: Andrew Bogut
New York Knicks, 4
1963: Art Heyman
1964: Jim Barnes
1966: Cazzie Russell
1985: Patrick Ewing
Orlando Magic, 4
1992: Shaquille O'Neal
1993: Chris Webber
2004: Dwight Howard
2022: Paolo Banchero
Philadelphia 76ers, 4
1973: Doug Collins
1996: Allen Iverson
2016: Ben Simmons
2017: Markelle Fultz
Portland Trail Blazers, 4
1972: LaRue Martin
1974: Bill Walton
1978: Mychal Thompson
2007: Greg Oden
Detroit Pistons, 3
1967: Jimmy Walker
1970: Bob Lanier
2021: Cade Cunningham
Los Angeles Clippers, 3
1988: Danny Manning
1998: Michael Olowokandi
2009: Blake Griffin
Los Angeles Lakers, 3
1958: Elgin Baylor (Minneapolis Lakers)
1979: Magic Johnson
1982: James Worthy
San Antonio Spurs, 3
1987: David Robinson
1997: Tim Duncan
2023: Victor Wembanyama
Brooklyn Nets, 2
1990: Derrick Coleman (New Jersey Nets)
2000: Kenyon Martin (New Jersey Nets)
Chicago Bulls, 2
1999: Elton Brand
2008: Derrick Rose
Minnesota Timberwolves, 2
2015: Karl-Anthony Towns
2020: Anthony Edwards
New Orleans Pelicans, 2
2012: Anthony Davis
2019: Zion Williamson
Providence Steamrollers, 2
1948: Andy Tonkovich
1949: Howie Shannon
Boston Celtics, 1
1950: Charles Share
Charlotte Hornets, 1
1991: Larry Johnson
Dallas Mavericks, 1
1981: Mark Aguirre
Phoenix Suns, 1
2018: Deandre Ayton
Pittsburgh Ironmen, 1
1947: Clifton McNeely
Toronto Raptors, 1
2006: Andrea Bargnani
Franchises that have never had the No. 1 pick
Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, New Orleans Jazz/Utah Jazz, Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, Vancouver Grizzlies/Memphis Grizzlies
