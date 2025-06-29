Shams Charania details LeBron James opting into his contract option and what his future holds with the Lakers. (2:24)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith is declining his $15.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season and will enter free agency, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Multiple contending teams are expected to pursue Finney-Smith beginning Monday night, and a Lakers return is possible.

Finney-Smith, 32, landed with the Lakers via a trade from the Brooklyn Nets in December and made an immediate impact. The veteran wing averaged 28.8 minutes per game for the Lakers while shooting 39.8% from 3-point range.

A versatile defender, Finney-Smith was key to making the Lakers' small-ball units work following their blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic. Finney-Smith has extensive experience playing with Doncic; the pair spent five years together with the Dallas Mavericks.

Lakers coach JJ Redick leaned heavily on Finney-Smith in the playoffs, playing him 34 minutes per game.

Also Sunday, Lakers star LeBron James exercised his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN.