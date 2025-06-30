Open Extended Reactions

Free agent forward Ziaire Williams intends to sign a two-year, $12 million deal to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources told ESPN on Monday.

The second season is a team option, the sources said. Nets officials and Aaron Mintz of CAA negotiated the new contract.

Williams averaged a career-best 10 points and 4.6 rebounds in 63 games this past season, his first with the Nets.

The 2021 first-round pick, who spent his first three seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, has career averages of 8.3 points and 3.2 rebounds.