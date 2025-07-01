Open Extended Reactions

Free agent guard Tyus Jones agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with the Orlando Magic, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Magic officials negotiated with Jones' agent Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management on the deal, which gives Jones a key role for the East contenders.

Jones will join Desmond Bane in a reshaped Magic backcourt that also includes fourth-year guard Jalen Suggs.

Jones, 29, is coming off a one-year deal with the Suns after a career year starting for the Wizards. After starting 58 games for Phoenix, he was moved to a bench role as the Suns struggled.

The Magic have needed a table setter at point guard, and Jones is one of the best in the league. He boasts some of the highest assist-to-turnover ratios of all time; for the Wizards in 2023-24, he averaged 7.3 assists to just one turnover.

Jones' assists went down on a Phoenix team that featured two other ball-dominant guards in Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. However, he had his best 3-point shooting season, connecting on 41.4% of his five 3-point attempts per game.