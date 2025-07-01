Open Extended Reactions

Free agent center Mason Plumlee has agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Plumlee gives the Hornets some frontcourt depth after they sent center Mark Williams to the Suns in a draft night trade.

Plumlee, 35, was brought in by Phoenix last season to help address their issues with frontcourt depth, and he found himself starting 21 games as the Suns shuffled through different options at center throughout the year.

Plumlee averaged 4.6 points and 8 rebounds per game as a starter but was eventually replaced by Nick Richards, who Phoenix brought in from Charlotte via midseason trade.

A veteran entering his 13th year in the league, Plumlee has been well-traveled in recent years, including spending parts of two seasons in Charlotte in 2021-22 and 2022-23.