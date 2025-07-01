The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a one-year deal with Larry Nance Jr., sources confirmed to ESPN.

The 32-year-old Nance, a backup forward, played in 32 games last season for the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He sustained a nondisplaced fracture in his right knee in early February and didn't play for the remainder of the year.

Nance gives Cleveland more depth in their frontcourt behind centers Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The Cavs have now added Lonzo Ball and Nance while retaining guard Sam Merrill this summer.

Nance is entering his 11th season in the NBA. He was the 27th overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2015 NBA draft, playing in L.A. for parts of three seasons. He also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers.

NBA reporter Marc Stein first reported Nance's deal. Nance is coming off a two-year, $21.5 million deal.