The Dallas Mavericks are finalizing an agreement to have Frank Vogel join the team as lead assistant coach, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday.

Dallas head coach Jason Kidd, an assistant on Vogel's Lakers championship team in 2019-20, recruited Vogel to serve as an adviser for the Mavericks last season. Vogel will replace Sean Sweeney, who left for the San Antonio Spurs, as Dallas' lead assistant.

Vogel, 52, was fired by the Phoenix Suns in May 2024 after going 49-33 in his only season with the club. He had signed a five-year, $31 million deal with Phoenix in June 2023.

In addition to the Lakers and Suns, Vogel also coached the Orlando Magic (two seasons) and Indiana Pacers (six seasons). He has a career mark of 479-422.

