Tyrese Haliburton missed out on his first NBA championship ring in June, but he saved his best piece of jewelry for July.

The Indiana Pacers star proposed to longtime girlfriend Jade Jones, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post Monday.

Haliburton staged the proposal inside Hilton Coliseum, the home of Iowa State Cyclones basketball, gymnastics, volleyball and wrestling.

The guard, who suffered a torn Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, bent down -- cast, scooter and all -- to ask the question. Behind the couple, a sign read: "Will you marry me" with rose petals on the ground.

The two have been dating since 2019 when they attended Iowa State together.

Haliburton spent two seasons at Iowa State before being picked by the Sacramento Kings at No. 12 in the 2020 NBA draft. Jones was a member of the school's cheerleading team.