The father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been accused of attempted murder in connection to a stabbing Wednesday night in Las Vegas, according to multiple reports.

Quenton M. Brown, 57, was arrested Thursday morning and is scheduled for a court appearance on Thursday afternoon, according to reports.

Las Vegas police said the stabbing occurred after two people got into an argument over a parking space at All American park. The victim was taken to a local hospital after he was stabbed in the stomach and is recovering from surgery, officials said.

A four-time All-Star and 2024 Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown has played for the Celtics since being drafted in 2016.