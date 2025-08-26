Open Extended Reactions

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus underwent surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot and will miss around three to four months, the team announced Tuesday.

Strus suffered the injury -- a break of the bone that connects the pinkie toe to the base of the foot -- during recent offseason workouts. The Cavs said he's expected to return to basketball activities in three to four months.

Strus, 28, joined the Cavaliers on a four-year, $63 million sign-and-trade two summers ago and has played a pivotal role in Cleveland's rise to Eastern Conference contenders over the last two years.

Strus was also hurt to start last year due to a right ankle sprain he suffered during workouts. He missed the first two months of the season before returning to average 9.4 points and 3.2 assists while shooting 38.6% from 3-point range.

His approximate recovery timeline means he's set to miss at least the first few months of this season, which starts for Cleveland on Oct. 22.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.