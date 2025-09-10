Who has won EuroBasket? Men's and women's champions by year

Open Extended Reactions

Since its inception in 1935, the EuroBasket tournament (also known as the European Basketball Tournament) has become a staple on the international basketball circuit. The first EuroBasket tournament was held in Geneva, Switzerland. Since 2017, the men's EuroBasket tournament has been held every four years. The women's EuroBasket is held every two years. FIBA Europe oversees both competitions.

The Soviet Union has won the most men's EuroBasket titles, claiming 14 championships. Russia and Spain are tied for the most championships on the women's side, with three titles a piece. Spain took home the most recent championship on the men's side, after defeating France in the 2022 final. Belgium won the most recent women's competition, after defeating Spain in the 2023 final.

Check out the all-time men's and women's winners list below:

Men's

2022 - Spain

2017 - Slovenia

2015 - Spain

2013 - France

2011 - Spain

2009 - Spain

2007 - Russia

2005 - Greece

2003 - Lithuania

2001 - Yugoslavia

1999 - Italy

1997 - Yugoslavia

1995 - Yugoslavia

1993 - Germany

1991 - Yugoslavia

1989 - Yugoslavia

1987 - Greece

1985 - Soviet Union

1983 - Italy

1981 - Soviet Union

1979 - Soviet Union

1977 - Yugoslavia

1975 - Yugoslavia

1973 - Yugoslavia

1971 - Soviet Union

1969 - Soviet Union

1967 - Soviet Union

1965 - Soviet Union

1963 - Soviet Union

1961 - Soviet Union

1959 - Soviet Union

1957 - Soviet Union

1955 - Hungary

1953 - Soviet Union

1951 - Soviet Union

1949 - Egypt

1947 - Soviet Union

1946 - Czechoslovakia

1939 - Lithuania

1937 - Lithuania

1935 - Latvia

Women's

2023 - Belgium

2021 - Serbia

2019 - Spain

2017 - Spain

2015 - Serbia

2013 - Spain

2011 - Russia

2009 - France

2007 - Russia

2005 - Czech Republic

2003 - Russia

