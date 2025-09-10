Who has won EuroBasket? Men's and women's champions by year

Since its inception in 1935, the EuroBasket tournament (also known as the European Basketball Tournament) has become a staple on the international basketball circuit. The first EuroBasket tournament was held in Geneva, Switzerland. Since 2017, the men's EuroBasket tournament has been held every four years. The women's EuroBasket is held every two years. FIBA Europe oversees both competitions.
The Soviet Union has won the most men's EuroBasket titles, claiming 14 championships. Russia and Spain are tied for the most championships on the women's side, with three titles a piece. Spain took home the most recent championship on the men's side, after defeating France in the 2022 final. Belgium won the most recent women's competition, after defeating Spain in the 2023 final.
Check out the all-time men's and women's winners list below:
Men's
2022 - Spain
2017 - Slovenia
2015 - Spain
2013 - France
2011 - Spain
2009 - Spain
2007 - Russia
2005 - Greece
2003 - Lithuania
2001 - Yugoslavia
1999 - Italy
1997 - Yugoslavia
1995 - Yugoslavia
1993 - Germany
1991 - Yugoslavia
1989 - Yugoslavia
1987 - Greece
1985 - Soviet Union
1983 - Italy
1981 - Soviet Union
1979 - Soviet Union
1977 - Yugoslavia
1975 - Yugoslavia
1973 - Yugoslavia
1971 - Soviet Union
1969 - Soviet Union
1967 - Soviet Union
1965 - Soviet Union
1963 - Soviet Union
1961 - Soviet Union
1959 - Soviet Union
1957 - Soviet Union
1955 - Hungary
1953 - Soviet Union
1951 - Soviet Union
1949 - Egypt
1947 - Soviet Union
1946 - Czechoslovakia
1939 - Lithuania
1937 - Lithuania
1935 - Latvia
Women's
2023 - Belgium
2021 - Serbia
2019 - Spain
2017 - Spain
2015 - Serbia
2013 - Spain
2011 - Russia
2009 - France
2007 - Russia
2005 - Czech Republic
2003 - Russia
For more basketball coverage from ESPN, check out the NBA hub page and WNBA hub page.