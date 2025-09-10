        <
          Who has won EuroBasket? Men's and women's champions by year

          The Soviet Union has won more men's EuroBasket championships than any other team, with 14 titles. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis
          Sep 10, 2025, 07:21 PM

          Since its inception in 1935, the EuroBasket tournament (also known as the European Basketball Tournament) has become a staple on the international basketball circuit. The first EuroBasket tournament was held in Geneva, Switzerland. Since 2017, the men's EuroBasket tournament has been held every four years. The women's EuroBasket is held every two years. FIBA Europe oversees both competitions.

          The Soviet Union has won the most men's EuroBasket titles, claiming 14 championships. Russia and Spain are tied for the most championships on the women's side, with three titles a piece. Spain took home the most recent championship on the men's side, after defeating France in the 2022 final. Belgium won the most recent women's competition, after defeating Spain in the 2023 final.

          Check out the all-time men's and women's winners list below:

          Men's

          2022 - Spain

          2017 - Slovenia

          2015 - Spain

          2013 - France

          2011 - Spain

          2009 - Spain

          2007 - Russia

          2005 - Greece

          2003 - Lithuania

          2001 - Yugoslavia

          1999 - Italy

          1997 - Yugoslavia

          1995 - Yugoslavia

          1993 - Germany

          1991 - Yugoslavia

          1989 - Yugoslavia

          1987 - Greece

          1985 - Soviet Union

          1983 - Italy

          1981 - Soviet Union

          1979 - Soviet Union

          1977 - Yugoslavia

          1975 - Yugoslavia

          1973 - Yugoslavia

          1971 - Soviet Union

          1969 - Soviet Union

          1967 - Soviet Union

          1965 - Soviet Union

          1963 - Soviet Union

          1961 - Soviet Union

          1959 - Soviet Union

          1957 - Soviet Union

          1955 - Hungary

          1953 - Soviet Union

          1951 - Soviet Union

          1949 - Egypt

          1947 - Soviet Union

          1946 - Czechoslovakia

          1939 - Lithuania

          1937 - Lithuania

          1935 - Latvia

          Women's

          2023 - Belgium

          2021 - Serbia

          2019 - Spain

          2017 - Spain

          2015 - Serbia

          2013 - Spain

          2011 - Russia

          2009 - France

          2007 - Russia

          2005 - Czech Republic

          2003 - Russia

