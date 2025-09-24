Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's countdown of the NBA's best 100 players for the 2025-26 season has yet to reach its top 10, but there have been plenty of surprises already. And before we reveal our final elite group, our expert panel is breaking down this year's list.

Are future Hall of Famers LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant still deserving of top 10 honors? Which players got snubbed and which did we underrate?

Ahead of Thursday's finale, we're hitting on the top questions so far from our NBA Rank 100, including where injured superstars Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton would have landed.

Which player's ranking surprised you the most?

Jamal Collier: Victor Wembanyama is awesome, but top 10 is too high for him at this moment. I'm not saying he won't get there -- even by the end of this upcoming season. But he simply doesn't have the credentials or pressure performances of the other top-10 players in the league.

Bobby Marks: The disrespect to Tyler Herro (No. 68). Yes, Herro will be out for the early part of the regular season with a foot injury, but this is a player who was selected as an All-Star last season. For a fourth straight campaign, Herro averaged at least 20 points, and he finished 2024-25 with five games of at least 35 points, a career-best 47.2% mark from the field and 5.5 assists per game. He played a career-high 77 games last season.

Jorge Sedano: I agree with Bobby on Herro. I would add that Herro wasn't the focal point of the Heat's offense last season and still averaged nearly 24 points per game with 38% shooting from 3. Everyone remembers Pat Riley calling out Jimmy Butler III (No. 18) about 17 months ago. No one remembers that Riley also called out Herro in that same news conference, and Herro responded with the best season of his career. Herro also handled himself like a pro and a leader during the Butler saga. Herro should be in the range of top 40 to 55.

Anthony Slater: Ivica Zubac (No. 36). Not because he isn't worthy of the leap, but I'm surprised the basketball world is finally catching on to his game to this degree. Zubac wasn't ranked in our top 100 last year, failing to make the cut over players such as Jonas Valanciunas (No. 87 this year) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (now unranked). This year, Zubac is ranked above Jamal Murray (No. 46), Joel Embiid (No. 47) and Rudy Gobert (No. 49). Zubac is three slots away from Ja Morant (No. 33). Zubac's ninth NBA season was his best -- averaging 16.8 points and 12.6 rebounds with elite interior defense -- but the Clippers big man, now 28, has been a sturdy starting center for a long time.

Matt Williams: While playing just 58 games over the past two seasons is a significant factor, Joel Embiid's ranking (No. 47) was surprisingly low based on his talent level. When healthy, Embiid is one of the best players in the league, winning MVP in 2023 and averaging at least 30 points across three consecutive campaigns. In 2023-24, he became the first player to record more points than minutes played since Wilt Chamberlain in 1961-62. Embiid will greatly outplay his rank -- provided he can stay healthy. His ranking reflects the panel's confidence that he can.

Make a case for one player who deserved to be in the top 100

play 1:58 Tyler Herro's top plays from the 2024-25 season Check out Tyler Herro's top plays from the 2024-25 season as he's set to undergo foot surgery, missing the start of Heat's season.

Sedano: Keegan Murray not making the top 100 is mind-boggling. He is a legit and versatile two-way player at 6-foot-8 and has to regularly take the toughest assignment on defense for the Kings. On top of being a good defender, he is a career 38% shooter from 3 and doesn't need the ball in his hands to make an impact. He moves well without the ball, cuts to the basket and runs the floor. If he were on any other team, he would be ranked in the range of top 55 to 70.

Collier: Jalen Duren. His fellow Pistons teammate from the same 2022 draft class, Jaden Ivey (No. 85), made the back end of the top 100, but that spot easily could have gone to the Detroit big man. Duren isn't perfect and has some areas of his game he needs to round out. But he's a rebounding force who created plenty of problems on the glass and second-chance opportunities during the postseason while averaging a double-double in the first-round series against the Knicks.

Marks: I am going to cheat and say two: Herbert Jones and Jordan Poole. Did the voters forget that Jones was named NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2024? I do understand the top 100 is "what you have done for me lately" and that Jones does not fit the criteria, considering he played a career-low 20 games due to multiple injuries. Poole's career highs in points, assists, steals and 3-point percentage for 2024-25 will go overlooked because the Wizards won just 18 games last season.

Slater: Poole is a great answer. It feels like his reputation is unfairly tainted by his blooper reel and the dramatic final 12 months of his Warriors chapter. Back in 2022, during a third-season mega leap, he averaged 18.5 points per game as a major part of an NBA title team. Circumstances became dicey the following preseason, but we've seen him be a key cog on a winner at the highest level. We've seen him lead the league in free throw percentage. We've seen how much the Warriors miss his secondary scoring since they traded him. Then we saw him shake off a bad first season with the Wizards for a productive, efficient second season in D.C.

Williams: Duren and Jones jumped to mind, but I will mention Detroit's Ausar Thompson. The Pistons made a huge leap last season and finished 10th in defensive efficiency, thanks in part to Thompson's play on that end. According to GeniusIQ tracking, he ranked in the top five in field goal percentage allowed as the contesting defender in 2024-25 among players to contest at least 400 shots. One area for growth is his outside shot: Thompson went just 15-for-60 on jump shots last season.

LeBron, Curry and Durant remain in the top 10. Who from this Hall of Fame trio makes it again next season?

Collier: I'd give Curry the best chance. He still has a seemingly endless supply of stamina and gravity to make defenses bend to his will anytime he rises from the 3-point line. Despite their ages, there's going to be a lot of expectations on all three players to make deep playoff runs in a crowded Western Conference this season. The Warriors, Lakers and Rockets have all made big moves over the past year, which puts the pressure on the trio to not only continue playing like stars but to also stay healthy enough for their teams to contend.

Marks: Maybe I am in the minority, but you could make a strong case that if all three remain healthy, James, Durant and Curry will land in the top 10 next season. James is entering Year 23 and will turn 41 in December, but that does not mean Father Time has caught up with him. From Dec. 30 on last season, James averaged 25.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists in the regular season. As for Durant, he shared the honor with Nikola Jokic as last season's only players to average 25 points with 50% shooting and 40% on 3s.

Williams: Assuming all three return for the 2026-27 season, James, Durant and Curry will stay in the top 10. Only three players averaged 25 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists after James turned 40 on Dec. 30: James, Jokic and Luka Doncic. Durant has a new team, but his game translates to any setting. Last season, Durant shot 51% on off-the-dribble jumpers. The only player with a higher rate since player tracking began in 2013-14? Durant, again, in 2022-23. Per Genius IQ tracking, Curry averaged nearly 5 mph when moving on offense -- top 10 in the league last season -- and his pace will be interesting to watch as he ages. He also averaged four made 3-pointers per game for the ninth time in his career in 2024-25, by far the most in NBA history.

Sedano: I'm not betting against any of these three. Curry's ability to shoot will allow him to age the best of the trio. However, have we seen how James still looks heading into Year 23? Durant also was very efficient last season, and his skills are exactly what the Rockets needed. He's the biggest reason they will have a shot to win the West.

Slater: I'll rank it Curry, James then Durant. Curry enters the season in the most predictable role of the three. He will be the center of the Warriors' ecosystem, as he has been for more than a decade. If healthy, it's simple to expect his season will look a whole lot like last season, optically and statistically, which has him in the top 10. Durant will be adapting to a new situation in Houston. James is adjusting to life next to Doncic (top 10). Those are more unpredictable environments.

Which player outside the top 10 will get there next season?