ATLANTA -- Hawks star Trae Young said his excitement to play with perhaps the best roster around him yet exceeds any disappointment he may feel about the lack of a contract extension entering this season.

The four-time All-Star, who is eligible for a four-year, $229 million extension, was asked if he is disappointed to not have a new deal entering camp.

"I don't know [about] the word disappointment, I mean, maybe, for sure," Young said at Hawks media day. "For me, I'm so focused. I'm more happy about the team that we got going into this season. I'm blessed, bro. I wasn't stressing about anything. If something happened, it happened. If it didn't, I still got time.

"I'm focused on this team. I'm focused on right now. I got a great team going into the season that you can't say I've had [before]. So I'm even more excited about that. Who knows what the future is for me. But right now I'm here and I'm present like me and Coach [Quin Snyder] have been talking about. I'm ready to go."

Young said "efficiency" is a priority for him in leading the Hawks this season. He led the league in assists last season with a career-high 11.6 and averaged 24.2 points per game. But he shot a career-low 41.1% from the field and averaged 4.7 turnovers.

The Hawks added Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard to a core that includes the promising Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher and Onyeka Okongwu.

"We're trying to win," Young said. "For me, it's exciting having those guys, more voices that know what it takes to win at a high level, but also just playing a role at a high level... me included. I got to play my role in helping our team win."