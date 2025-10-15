Open Extended Reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers are revisiting an iconic era in their franchise history with their 2025-26 Classic Edition uniforms.

Cleveland unveiled the uniform Wednesday, a revamped version of the navy blue alternate threads the team wore from 2005 to '10 -- a period that notably includes the then-LeBron James-led 2006-07 team that made a run to the 2007 NBA Finals.

The team is also using the jerseys to celebrate the franchise's 55th anniversary.

The look, which the Cavaliers described as an "exact replica" in a news release, features a deep navy blue base, with wine and gold retro motifs. "Cleveland" is displayed on the chest of the jersey in the team's early 2000s-themed throwback font with a gold outline.

Players' names and numbers are displayed in white lettering with a gold outline on the back.

The legacy lives on.



On sale now at https://t.co/gZSf5OiSN7. #LetEmKnow — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 15, 2025

Shorts for the look include Cleveland's iconic throwback "C" logo that features a sword piercing. Both the jersey and shorts are trimmed with the wine, navy and gold striped trim.

According to the Cavaliers, the original alternate uniforms were a nod to the "Miracle of Richfield" jerseys from the 1970s -- an old-school look with white, yellow and red striped trimming that honored the 1975-76 season.

Cleveland will pair the jerseys with a Classic Edition court, which features elements from the 2000s-era Cavaliers' hardwood.

The Cavaliers will sport the throwback look in 11 games, including during their Christmas Day matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

They will debut the uniforms during their Nov. 5 home matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.