SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Kings have ruled All-Star center Domantas Sabonis out for their first two regular season games next week because of a Grade 1 hamstring strain, the team announced.

Sabonis left the team's preseason loss to the Clippers last Wednesday night with the hamstring issue and then missed the preseason finale in Los Angeles on Friday night while undergoing testing.

It is considered a minor strain, but Sabonis will not be available to the Kings for their season opener in Phoenix on Wednesday night or their home opener against the Jazz next Friday night. The earliest he could return is for a home game on Sunday, Oct. 26 against the Lakers.

The Kings are already without fourth-year power forward Keegan Murray, who will miss at least a month with a torn UCL in his left thumb. They have tested out second-year center Isaac Jones and veterans Dario Saric and Drew Eubanks in Murray's and Sabonis' place during the preseason.