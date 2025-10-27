Zion Williamson grabs the rebound for the one-handed slam at the rim in the 4th quarter. (0:25)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is out for Monday's matchup against the Boston Celtics because of a left foot bone contusion, according to coach Willie Green.

Williamson, 25, wasn't on the team's initial injury report but became a late addition with a designation of "questionable."

Green updated Williamson's condition ahead of tipoff at Smoothie King Center.

Williamson averaged 27 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals over New Orleans' first two games, which were losses to the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs. Williamson racked up 27 points to go with 10 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals in the Pelicans' overtime loss on Friday to the Spurs.

Williamson played 37 minutes in that contest.

In his sixth season, Williamson has played 61 games or more just twice in his career. Williamson played in 30 games this past season before New Orleans shut him down in March because of a bone contusion in his back.