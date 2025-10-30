Which NBA players have the most assists in a single game?

Open Extended Reactions

Hall of Famer John Stockton is the NBA's assists leader with 15,806 over his 19-year career. But where does the former Utah Jazz guard rank among the league's leaders in assists in a single game?

Stockton had more than 25 assists in a game three times, but he doesn't own the NBA record.

Kevin Porter had 29 assists for the New Jersey Nets in a 126-112 win over the Houston Rockets on Feb. 24, 1978. Guy Rodgers had 28 assists for the San Francisco Warriors in a 114-109 loss to the St. Louis Hawks on March 14, 1963. Bob Cousy had 28 assists in the Boston Celtics' 173-139 victory against the Minneapolis Lakers on Feb. 27, 1959. But each of those performances occurred before the NBA began recognizing single-game assists leaders during the 1983-84 season.

Here is a look at the players with the most assists in a single NBA game since the 1983-84 campaign:

30 - Scott Skiles (Orlando Magic) in 155-116 win vs. Denver Nuggets on Dec. 30, 1990

28 - John Stockton (Utah Jazz) in 124-102 win vs. San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 15, 1991

27 - John Stockton (Utah Jazz) in 115-107 loss at New York Knicks on Dec. 19, 1989

26 - John Stockton (Utah Jazz) in 128-123 loss vs. Portland Trail Blazers on April 14, 1988

25 - Rajon Rondo (New Orleans Pelicans) in 128-113 win vs. Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 27, 2017

25 - Jason Kidd (Dallas Mavericks) in 136-133 win vs. Utah Jazz on Feb. 8, 1996

25 - Kevin Johnson (Phoenix Suns) in 107-95 win vs. San Antonio Spurs on April 6, 1994

25 - Nate McMillan (Seattle SuperSonics) in 124-112 win vs. LA Clippers on Feb. 23, 1987

25 - Isiah Thomas (Detroit Pistons) in 124-119 win vs. Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 13, 1985

