The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Tuesday that forward Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain that will keep him out for at least seven to 10 days.

The team announced that Williamson will be reevaluated after that time frame.

The 0-6 Pelicans host Charlotte on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center coming off a loss Sunday to the Oklahoma City Thunder. In that matchup, Williamson led New Orleans in points (20), rebounds (9) and assists (6).

Williamson, 25, leads the Pelicans in scoring (22.8 points per game), rebounding (6.8) and assists (4.6), but he has missed time in each of the last four seasons due to hamstring issues.

Over six NBA seasons since he was the top pick in the 2019 draft, Williamson has played 61 or more games just twice. He played in 30 games last season before the Pelicans shut him down last March due to a bone bruise in his back.

Williamson had missed only one game this season, sitting out an Oct. 27 game against the Celtics with a left foot bone contusion.