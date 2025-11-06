Open Extended Reactions

The Indiana Pacers are waiving guard Mac McClung and will sign veteran Monte Morris in his place, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday.

McClung, the reigning three-time NBA slam-dunk contest champion, signed a two-year deal with the Pacers last week, his first standard contract in the league after inking two-way and camp deals since 2021.

The 26-year-old averaged 6.3 points in 11.3 minutes in three games with the team.

The Pacers will incur a $164,060 salary cap hit this season after releasing McClung, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. The second year of McClung's deal was not guaranteed.

In the 30-year-old Morris, the Pacers will bring on a more veteran guard to help with the run of injuries that has decimated their rotation this season.

Indiana had eight players sidelined for Wednesday's 112-103 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, which dropped it to 1-7. The list included Tyrese Haliburton (out for season, torn Achilles), Obi Toppin (out until at least February, stress fracture in his foot), T.J. McConnell (yet to play this season, hamstring strain), Bennedict Mathurin (week-to-week, big toe injury) and Andrew Nembhard (out since season opener, shoulder injury) from the Pacers' regular rotation, as well as reserves who had been filling in their place: Kam Jones (back), Johnny Furphy (ankle) and Quenton Jackson (hamstring).

Morris, an eight-year NBA veteran, played in 45 games for the Phoenix Suns in 2024-25, averaging 5.2 points, 1.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds on 42.6% shooting.