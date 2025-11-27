Steph Curry is called for a charge late in the fourth quarter and is shaken up on the play, heading to the locker room later in the quarter. (0:44)

The Golden State Warriors anticipate Stephen Curry will miss around a week with a quad contusion, depending on how he responds to treatment, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.

Curry, who left in the final minute of a 104-100 home loss to the Rockets on Wednesday night, is believed to have avoided any serious issue, per sources.

"When I heard it was a quad, I was actually relieved," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said postgame. "Better than an ankle or a knee."

The Warriors close their current homestand with the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

Curry came up limping after a series of fourth-quarter collisions. He attempted to take a charge on Rockets guard Amen Thompson with 3:24 left and was bulled over with an elbow. After review, Curry was called for a blocking foul.

Two possessions later, Curry drove into the lane for his own crashing layup attempt and was called for a charge. Kerr challenged the call, and it wasn't overturned. In the aftermath, Curry moved around gingerly the next couple of minutes in obvious pain.

During a timeout with 35.2 seconds left and the Warriors down five, Curry had a conversation with Rick Celebrini, the team's lead medical decision-maker, who waved to the bench that Curry was done for the night. The two then departed to the locker room.

Curry's injury comes at a shaky time for the Warriors. Wednesday night's loss dropped them to 10-10 through 20 games after a 4-1 start. In the aftermath, both Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green were critical of the team's recent defensive effort.