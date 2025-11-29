Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young's sprained right MCL injury is progressing well and the team says he will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks.

Young has been out since he suffered the injury in a Hawks' win at Brooklyn on Oct. 29. Young has missed 15 straight games and was expected to be out until possibly mid-December.

The point guard did get some shots up during a warmup before Friday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The reigning assists champ is averaging 17.8 points and 7.8 assists this season. The Hawks are 10-5 since Young suffered the knee injury. Forward Jalen Johnson has picked up the load and has 10 double-doubles, including two triple-doubles during that 15-game stretch without Young.