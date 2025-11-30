Open Extended Reactions

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein will be sidelined at least 10 to 14 days due to a right soleus strain, the team announced Saturday evening.

The soleus is a muscle located in the lower part of the calf.

Hartenstein sat out Friday's win over the Phoenix Suns due to what the team listed as right ankle soreness. The strain was discovered upon further evaluation.

Hartenstein started the first 19 games for the 19-1 Thunder and is averaging 12.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 67.1% from the floor.