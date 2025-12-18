How does NBA All-Star voting work? Dates, format, rules

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA All-Star Game is the headlining event of All-Star Weekend, pitting the best players against one another midway through the NBA season.

How does the selection process work? Check out key facts on NBA All-Star Game voting below:

What is the voting period for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game?

Voting for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game started on Dec. 17 and concludes on Jan. 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Where can fans vote for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game?

Voting is available through the NBA App or at NBA.com. Fans can place one (1) vote per player for up to (5) players per conference, totaling up to (10) players each day. Votes will count three times on specific days: Dec. 21, Dec. 25, Dec. 30, Jan. 7 and Jan. 14.

How are players chosen for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game? What is the format?

New in 2026, two teams of U.S. players and one team of international players will compete in a four-game, 12-minute tournament. Five starters from each conference will be chosen by a fan vote (50%), the media (25%) and current players (25%), while head coaches will pick seven reserves from each conference (regardless of position).

When is the 2026 NBA All-Star Game?

The game will air on Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome.

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for schedules, standings, scores, stats and more.