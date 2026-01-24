Nuggets' Gordon exits game vs. Bucks with hamstring injury

Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon injured his hamstring near the end of the second quarter and did not return for the second half of Friday's game against the Bucks.

Gordon scored 13 points on 4 of 9 shooting with six rebounds and three assists in the first half.

The team announced right after halftime that Gordon was questionable to return, but Denver outscored Milwaukee 30-21 in the third quarter to open up a 15-point advantage by the end of the period, and Gordon remained on the sidelines.

Gordon missed more than a month earlier this season with a hamstring strain.

The Nuggets were already missing several key rotation players on Friday, including Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Christian Braun and Jonas Valanciunas.