Nets' Michael Porter Jr. dealing with strained hamstring

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NEW YORK -- Michael Porter Jr. will miss at least two weeks with a strained left hamstring, perhaps leaving the Brooklyn Nets without their leading scorer for the rest of the season.

The Nets said Thursday that Porter would be evaluated again in two to three weeks, making it possible the best season of the forward's career is over. The NBA regular season ends in just over three weeks.

Porter had already been sidelined for three games because of a sprained right ankle before developing the hamstring injury. He had an MRI exam Wednesday that revealed the injury.

The Nets certainly have no incentive to hurry Porter back as they position themselves for the best possible chance to win the NBA draft lottery. They have lost five straight games and at 17-52 own the third-worst record in the league.

Porter is averaging a career-high 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his first season in Brooklyn. The Nets acquired the starter on Denver's 2023 NBA championship team last summer.