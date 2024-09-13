In a brilliant career which has stretched around the globe, it appears Sami Whitcomb has won and done it all.

WNBA championships, there's been two with Seattle Storm, two FIBA World Cups with podium finishes, and as of last month a long-awaited Olympic Games and precious bronze medal.

But there's one goal the 36-year-old guard has been chasing and it's in the WNBL where her pro career exploded in 2015.

In a league that has provided an incredible platform and where Whitcomb's form as a mature-age player caught the attention of Seattle and catapulted her into the national program where she'd go on to represent Australia, despite being born in the U.S., she has never won a title.

That dream remains alive and has taken Whitcomb to regional Victoria where she has signed with Bendigo Spirit for the next two seasons.

When she arrived in Perth for a crack at the WNBL, the Spirit were the pace setter winning back-to-back titles with Opals star Kristi Harrower leading the way and a stud import and Grand Final MVP called Kelsey Griffin taking the competition by storm.

Bendigo hasn't played finals since 2015 but is building a championship tilt with Whitcomb joining Griffin and Opals teammate and boom signing Mariana Tolo.

Sami Whitcomb #32 of Team Australia reacts to a basket Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

"I'm still super hungry to win, it's what motivates me to play - trying to be great, always," Whitcomb told ESPN.

"I'd love to do it with this group. They have proven winners already and I'm just really excited to try and add to the group.

"I messaged KG (Griffin) before signing to confirm she was coming back and I love Tolo, so that was a huge draw card, all the players returning, honestly. I love playing with competitors and they have that."

Whitcomb and Griffin's journeys are remarkably entwined.

You could say fate bought them both to Australia - Whitcomb's European team went bust while a college friend who played at Bendigo recommended Griffin to the Spirit.

Both became genuine superstars of the league, fell in love with Australians and married them, became naturalised citizens and represented, and won medals with, the Opals.

Whitcomb knew Griffin was a star long before they shared the same court as opponents.

"I followed her career for a long time including when she was an All-American at Nebraska.

"When I came into this league, Kelsey was an MVP and absolute gun as she continues to be. She married an awesome Aussie as I did and has made Australia home as have I.

"Marry a local, live your dream! It's a good advertisement," Whitcomb laughed.

She may still be on a high from Paris, but 2024 hasn't all been plain sailing.

Whitcomb had only ever played WNBL for Perth Lynx until 12 months ago when she joined reigning champion Townsville Fire.

The season began in November and come mid-December, Whitcomb's partner Kate was due to give birth to their second son, Reef.

Whitcomb ducked home to WA for the birth, and to be with their eldest child Nash, before returning east for road trips in the thick of the season. She would take a game off before Christmas to return home to be with her young family.

Being separated for the rest of the campaign took its toll.

"It's soul crushing, that's the only way I know how to explain it," Whitcomb revealed.

"I'm incomplete and it's hard to do what I love and be passionate about something when you feel that way. I know it's part of it, it's difficult for us to always be together especially as the boys get older, and for Kate, but we do our very best. "Townsville was amazing in so many ways and they did so much to support us being together but it was just so far and difficult to get back and forth during that season especially with a newborn."

Bendigo, and their contract offer, provided some security and the chance to be together.

"Signing wasn't just about me but our family as a whole. Great people, great players from a basketball perspective, great community and lifestyle for us and the boys," Whitcomb said.

"Ultimately, they were willing to sign me for two years which was really important.

"Knowing where we'll be is really important - having some consistency, some assurances, it's a luxury we don't always have."

Following her WNBA campaign, Whitcomb will arrive in Victoria with a shiny medal amongst a lot of luggage.