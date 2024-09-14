Harrison shines for unbeaten Bullets at NBL Blitz

Breakers import Freddie Gillespie is in hot water following a headbutt to Shane Bruce of the Sydney Kings late in the fourth quarter. (0:55)

Brisbane Bullets big man Tyrell Harrison starred as coach Justin Schueller's team made an early statement by winning the preseason NBL Blitz tournament.

Harrison averaged 17.3 points and 7.0 rebounds across three games for the unbeaten Bullets on the Gold Coast, claiming the Ray Borner Trophy as MVP.

The Bullets snared the Loggins-Bruton Cup and finished above the Perth Wildcats based on the Blitz points system, which awards bonus points for quarters won.

Brisbane beat last season's top two, the Tasmania JackJumpers and Melbourne United, before confirming their preseason title with a tense 85-82 win over the Cairns Taipans on Saturday.

The Bullets led by 17 points early in the second half but were forced to survive a late fightback, with new import point guard James Batemon influential in the crucial final minute.

Batemon nailed a huge three to put the Bullets up by five before picking the pocket of fellow American import Dillon Stith on the final possession.

Harrison had 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, as well as seven rebounds.

Keandre Cook (20 points) and Casey Prather (14) also had a say in the Bullets' decisive victory, while Stith and Jonah Antonio (16 points each) impressed for Cairns.

Perth's Izan Almansa was among the new wave of NBL Next Star talents who put on a show in front of representatives from 22 NBA teams during the Blitz.

Sydney Kings young gun Alex Toohey stood out with a combined 49 points in two games, while Rocco Zikarsky (Brisbane Bullets), Malique Lewis (SEM Phoenix) and Karim Lopez (NZ Breakers) all showed they could have an impact with their respective teams.

The 2024-25 regular-season starts with the 'HoopsFest' round in Perth, with a Melbourne-Tasmania championship series re-match opening the new campaign at RAC Arena on Thursday night.

New Zealand Breakers import Freddie Gillespie is set to miss his team's season opener against Brisbane after being offered a two-game suspension for headbutting Sydney's Shaun Bruce.

The incident occurred during the Kings' 90-79 win over the Breakers at the Blitz on Friday night.

Gillespie can reduce his penalty to one game with an early guilty plea.