Phoenix upset JackJumpers under new NBL coach

South East Melbourne have come from behind to edge past reigning NBL champions Tasmania 79-77 in their first game under new coach Josh King.

The lead changed multiple times in the final two minutes at Launceston's Silverdome on Friday night before Nathan Sobey nailed what proved the winning lay-up with 22 seconds left.

Tasmania couldn't muster any points on the final play and now sit second last on the ladder with just three wins from nine games in their title defence.

Bottom of the table before the round, the Phoenix have risen to 3-6 after a horror 0-5 start to the season, which led to them sacking coach Mike Kelly.

Indiana-born King was appointed to the top job in late October after giving up his coaching role with Darussafaka Lassa in Turkey.

Phoenix forward Matt Hurt starred, picking up a game-high 24 points and snaffling six rebounds.

Sobey had a mixed game, including being called for a technical foul in the third quarter, but topped the assist count with nine.

Tasmania had led by as many as 12 points and appeared on track for just their fourth win of the season on the back of Will Magnay (19 points).

The big man spent almost all of the first half on the bench after getting in foul trouble but came to life with the opening six points of the last quarter.

He tied the contest 77-77 with 36 seconds left before Sobey returned serve.

Imports Milton Doyle and Jordan Crawford failed to fire and combined for just 12 points in a Tasmania outfit that shot at 36 per cent from the field.

Tasmania pulled away at the end of the second quarter for a seven-point halftime lead after a sloppy opening quarter that ended 19-19.

But the Phoenix, who have jumped up to seventh on the table, kept chipping away and trailed by just 57-55 at the end of the third.