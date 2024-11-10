Glover posts career-high as Phoenix rise over Taipans

The South East Melbourne Phoenix blowout the Cairns Taipans at John Cain Arena. (1:43)

Angus Glover's hot hand has helped South East Melbourne continue their NBL resurgence with a commanding 97-74 win over the last-placed Cairns Taipans.

The Phoenix dominated the first period at John Cain Arena on Sunday as Glover sent down four triples, helping the home side to an early double-digit lead.

They were never headed, with Glover playing a key role in producing a game and career-high 22 points on 64 per cent shooting, including 4-of-7 from long range.

Matt Hurt (15), Jordan Hunter (14) and Nathan Sobey (14) also reached double figures, and import point-guard Derrick Walton Jnr had eight points off the bench on his return from injury.

South East Melbourne (5-7) are now 5-2 since parting ways with coach Mike Kelly after their horror 0-5 start to the season, charging back into finals contention under Josh King.

Angus Glover of the Phoenix drives to the basket. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

King paid credit to his players for bouncing back quickly after Friday night's tough road loss to Sydney, saying he was particularly proud of their defensive efforts.

In a telling statistic, the Phoenix produced 27 points off turnovers against Cairns.

"That's something we really emphasise, getting after our opponents on that side of the ball," King said.

"It's simple to say we want to pressure and get after the other time but it's difficult to do.

"It takes a lot of energy and focus and concentration, and I'm really happy with the buy-in from these guys.

"I've only been here for about two weeks and they're all two-feet-in."

The result was a seventh straight defeat for Cairns (3-8), leaving Adam Forde's side struggling at the bottom of the ladder.

Taran Armstrong returned from an ankle sprain for the Taipans, who were without suspended import Rob Edwards, but he couldn't inspire a rare win.

Armstrong looked rusty at times with 11 points on 33 per cent shooting, as well as five turnovers.