The New Zealand Beakers hold on to beat the Cairns Taipans away from home to maintain their spot at second on the NBL ladder. (1:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Cairns have been left to rue the early exit of star Rob Edwards as they fell to an eighth-straight loss and New Zealand jumped to the top of the NBL standings.

The Breakers won 77-69 in Cairns on Saturday afternoon, the hosts coming from 12 points behind to grab a fourth-quarter lead before New Zealand's 12-point run sealed the contest.

Edwards was the key for the Taipans, the import with 33 points at the final break as he sought to become just the seventh Taipan to have a 40-point game.

But he gave away an unnecessary fourth foul early in the term and then, just as Cairns had hit the lead, was called for an offensive foul trying to beat Parker Jackson-Cartwright to force him out of the game.

They scored just three points in the final five minutes and 10 in the quarter, Matt Mooney (15 points) hitting a long-range dagger to push his side back in front as part of a player-of-the-match performance.

Sean Bairstow of the New Zealand Breakers in action. Emily Barker/Getty Images

"He (Edwards) was keeping us in it ... at some stages the only reason the scoreboard was ticking over," Cairns coach Adam Forde said.

"We've got another fourth quarter fade-out, on the back of shot selection and second chance points.

"No positives right now ... just keep plugging away and get better from it."

In likely his last game for the Breakers - the forward's been linked to Italy's Olimpia Milano - Freddie Gillespie (eight points, eight rebounds) hustled to create opportunities for himself and his teammates.

His exit would open the door for former NBA phenomenon Tacko Fall to join the Breakers after the FIBA international playing break after injury stopped him from appearing in US pre-season games.

Edwards had scored half of the Taipans' points when he fouled out, Akoldah Gak (11 points, eight rebounds) the only other Taipans player in double-digits as he went five-of-seven from the field.

The Breakers were beaten badly in Tasmania last week, missing Jonah Bolden (calf) and having star guard Jackson-Cartwright (11 points, seven rebounds, five assists) shoot just three-of-11 from the field.

"It wasn't always pretty but we found a way," proud New Zealand coach Petteri Koponen said.

"We had different guys on him; he made tough plays, kept them in the game.

"That (fifth foul) was a huge play, right there and we went from there."

Cairns fell to 3-9 while the Breakers enter the FIBA window at 7-3.